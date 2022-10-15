Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specs
The Oppo F19 has an Android 11 operating system and a 5000mAh...
The Vivo Y33s is now available on the market. In the Y-series, Vivo will make a new smartphone.
The company’s first phone will be the Vivo Y33s. There will be a phone in the middle.
The new phone will be powered by the most powerful chipset on the market right now, the Helio G80 CPU.
It has a Mali-G52 GPU and an Octa-Core processor.
The Vivo Y33s has a screen that is 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. A 5000 mAh battery will be used to power the phone.
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Mirror Black, Midday Dream
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.