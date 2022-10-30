Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • The Y33s will be sold by Vivo.
  • Vivo plans to show off a new smartphone in its Y-series line.
  • The company’s next phone will be in the middle price range and will be called the Vivo Y33s.
Advertisement

The Y33s will be sold by Vivo. Vivo plans to show off a new smartphone in its Y-series line. Information about the new devices got out through a website. The company’s next phone will be in the middle price range and will be called the Vivo Y33s. The Helio G80 chipset, which is a powerful chipset on the market right now, will power the new smartphone that is coming out soon.

This device has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G52. The screen size of the Vivo Y33s is 6.5 inches, which is a huge screen. It also has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is full HD. The device is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The new Vivo Y33s will come with 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM that this phone has ever had. This means that your phone will run very quickly because of its powerful RAM. The Vivo sharp Y33s has 128 gigabytes of storage built in, which means that you can store as much data as you want. On the back of the phone, there are three cameras. Which are 50 megapixels, 2 megapixels, 2 megapixels.

Vivo Y33s offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Y33s incorporates a fingerprint reader on the side to keep data secure. The Y33s’ non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery supports 18W Fast Charging. Vivo’s new Y33s smartphone will run quicker and more powerful Android 11. The Vivo Y33s smartphone will challenge Samsung and other tech titans.

Vivo Y33s detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMirror Black, Midday Dream
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyCapacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

Price

Price in Rs: 51,999     Price in USD: $235

 

Also Read

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo will launch V23e shortly. Vivo is releasing a V21-series phone. Vivo...

Advertisement

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y100 has been announced with three cameras
Vivo Y100 has been announced with three cameras
Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story