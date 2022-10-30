Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specs

The Y33s will be sold by Vivo.

The Y33s will be sold by Vivo. Vivo plans to show off a new smartphone in its Y-series line. Information about the new devices got out through a website. The company’s next phone will be in the middle price range and will be called the Vivo Y33s. The Helio G80 chipset, which is a powerful chipset on the market right now, will power the new smartphone that is coming out soon.

This device has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G52. The screen size of the Vivo Y33s is 6.5 inches, which is a huge screen. It also has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is full HD. The device is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The new Vivo Y33s will come with 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM that this phone has ever had. This means that your phone will run very quickly because of its powerful RAM. The Vivo sharp Y33s has 128 gigabytes of storage built in, which means that you can store as much data as you want. On the back of the phone, there are three cameras. Which are 50 megapixels, 2 megapixels, 2 megapixels.

Vivo Y33s offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Y33s incorporates a fingerprint reader on the side to keep data secure. The Y33s’ non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery supports 18W Fast Charging. Vivo’s new Y33s smartphone will run quicker and more powerful Android 11. The Vivo Y33s smartphone will challenge Samsung and other tech titans.

Vivo Y33s detailed specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mirror Black, Midday Dream Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

Price Price in Rs: 51,999 Price in USD: $235

