Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo will launch V23e shortly. Vivo is releasing a V21-series phone. Vivo...
The Y33s will be sold by Vivo. Vivo plans to show off a new smartphone in its Y-series line. Information about the new devices got out through a website. The company’s next phone will be in the middle price range and will be called the Vivo Y33s. The Helio G80 chipset, which is a powerful chipset on the market right now, will power the new smartphone that is coming out soon.
This device has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G52. The screen size of the Vivo Y33s is 6.5 inches, which is a huge screen. It also has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is full HD. The device is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The new Vivo Y33s will come with 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM that this phone has ever had. This means that your phone will run very quickly because of its powerful RAM. The Vivo sharp Y33s has 128 gigabytes of storage built in, which means that you can store as much data as you want. On the back of the phone, there are three cameras. Which are 50 megapixels, 2 megapixels, 2 megapixels.
Vivo Y33s offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Y33s incorporates a fingerprint reader on the side to keep data secure. The Y33s’ non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery supports 18W Fast Charging. Vivo’s new Y33s smartphone will run quicker and more powerful Android 11. The Vivo Y33s smartphone will challenge Samsung and other tech titans.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mirror Black, Midday Dream
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
Price
|Price in Rs: 51,999 Price in USD: $235
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.