Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y33T

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y33T has a 6.8 inches screen.
  • The phone has an Octa-Core CPU that runs at 2.4GHz.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y33T will be available on the market. The smartphone will be priced in the middle, but it will have a lot of power. The new phone is the Vivo Y33T.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G, which is a new chipset, will power the phone.

The GPU is the Adreno 610. The Vivo Y33T has an Octa-Core CPU that runs at 2.4GHz. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

This new phone has a full-HD 1080 x 2408-pixel display and a 6.8-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Also Read

Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan & specs

The Y53s is a new version of Vivo's Y-series smartphone. This phone...

Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Vivo Y33T specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarry Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specs
Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo F15 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F15 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story