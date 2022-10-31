Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo Y33T has a 6.8 inches screen.

The phone has an Octa-Core CPU that runs at 2.4GHz.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Vivo Y33T will be available on the market. The smartphone will be priced in the middle, but it will have a lot of power. The new phone is the Vivo Y33T.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G, which is a new chipset, will power the phone.

The GPU is the Adreno 610. The Vivo Y33T has an Octa-Core CPU that runs at 2.4GHz. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

This new phone has a full-HD 1080 x 2408-pixel display and a 6.8-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Also Read Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan & specs The Y53s is a new version of Vivo's Y-series smartphone. This phone...

Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Vivo Y33T specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starry Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging Advertisement