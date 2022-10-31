Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo Y51s is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset.

The screen on the Vivo phone is 6.6 inches.

The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Vivo Y51s smartphone will be available on the market. The new Vivo Y51s is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset, which is built into the phone.

Mid-range phones use this chipset. You can expect a great show.

The Vivo Y51s has high-end connections and supports 4G, so users won’t have to worry about how fast the internet is.

The RAM on a phone is enough. Vivo’s Y51s is a high-end phone because it has 8GB of RAM.

The next smartphone will have a lot of room to store things. The Y51s from Vivo will have 128GB of storage space.

The screen on the new Vivo phone is 6.6 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2408. A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Advertisement

Also Read Vivo y20 price in Pakistan & full specs The screen on the Vivo Y20 is 6.51 inches across and has...

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999./-

Vivo Y51s specs

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch 11 Dimensions 162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Titanium Sapphire , Crystal Symphony FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A76) Chipset Snapdragon 662 GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C port NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W