Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & specs

  • The Vivo Y51s is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset.
  • The screen on the Vivo phone is 6.6 inches.
  • The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y51s smartphone will be available on the market. The new Vivo Y51s is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset, which is built into the phone.

Mid-range phones use this chipset. You can expect a great show.

The Vivo Y51s has high-end connections and supports 4G, so users won’t have to worry about how fast the internet is.

The RAM on a phone is enough. Vivo’s Y51s is a high-end phone because it has 8GB of RAM.

The next smartphone will have a lot of room to store things. The Y51s from Vivo will have 128GB of storage space.

The screen on the new Vivo phone is 6.6 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2408. A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999./-

Vivo Y51s specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch 11
Dimensions162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTitanium Sapphire, Crystal Symphony
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A76)
ChipsetSnapdragon 662
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
