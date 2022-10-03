Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo recently debuted the Y53s. A new iteration of the Y-series smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer Vivo, which was first introduced four years ago.

This phone is a low-cost gadget with 4G connectivity. The 12-nanometer Mediatek Helio G80 chipset powers this smartphone.

The Y53s from Vivo offers 128 GB of internal storage. The gadget has a dual camera arrangement on the rear.

The phone’s primary sensor has a 64-megapixel resolution. The Y53s’s selfie camera includes a single lens and a 6-megapixel sensor.

Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y53s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 40,999.

Vivo Y53s Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.46 x 8.38mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fantastic Rainbow, Deep Sea Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM after Upgrade) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

Price Price in Rs: 40,999 Price in USD: $204

