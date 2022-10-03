Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo launches Y52 (2022) with latest specs
The Y52 5G (2022) is identical to the original Vivo Y52 that...
Vivo recently debuted the Y53s. A new iteration of the Y-series smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer Vivo, which was first introduced four years ago.
This phone is a low-cost gadget with 4G connectivity. The 12-nanometer Mediatek Helio G80 chipset powers this smartphone.
The Y53s from Vivo offers 128 GB of internal storage. The gadget has a dual camera arrangement on the rear.
The phone’s primary sensor has a 64-megapixel resolution. The Y53s’s selfie camera includes a single lens and a 6-megapixel sensor.
The Vivo Y53s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 40,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.46 x 8.38mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Fantastic Rainbow, Deep Sea Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM after Upgrade)
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
Price
|Price in Rs: 40,999 Price in USD: $204
