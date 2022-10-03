Advertisement
Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo recently debuted the Y53s. A new iteration of the Y-series smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer Vivo, which was first introduced four years ago.

This phone is a low-cost gadget with 4G connectivity. The 12-nanometer Mediatek Helio G80 chipset powers this smartphone.

The Y53s from Vivo offers 128 GB of internal storage. The gadget has a dual camera arrangement on the rear.

The phone’s primary sensor has a 64-megapixel resolution. The Y53s’s selfie camera includes a single lens and a 6-megapixel sensor.

Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y53s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 40,999.

Vivo Y53s Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164 x 75.46 x 8.38mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFantastic Rainbow, Deep Sea Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM after Upgrade)
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Price

Price in Rs: 40,999     Price in USD: $204

 

