Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan with 44W fast charging

Vivo released a new Y-series smartphone.

Vivo Y55 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, a new chipset.

The phone’s back has three cameras, the main sensor is 50, 2, 2 megapixels.

Advertisement

Vivo released Y55 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Vivo released a new Y-series smartphone. Mid-range smartphone debuted secretly in Taiwan. Vivo Y55 is the new phone. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, a new chipset. Vivo’s Y55 boasts an Octa-Core CPU.

This new incoming smartphone includes a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2400-pixel display. This future device has Adreno 610 GPU. The new Vivo sharp Y55 will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast.

Vivo’s Y55 offers 128GB of storage, thus your data is endless. It has a designated slot. The phone’s back has three cameras. The Y55’s main sensor is 50, 2, 2 megapixels. This phone’s 16-megapixel selfie camera will make selfies easier and more beautiful.

The display-mounted sensor protects the phone’s data from unauthorised users. The Y55’s non-removable Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery supports 44W fast charging. Vivo’s Y55 will run Android 12. Vivo Y55 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-

Advertisement

Vivo Y55 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Night, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W

Also Read vivo Y55 released in Pakistan; excellent camera and performance The youth-oriented Y55 has a 50MP AI triple camera. vivo Y55 has...