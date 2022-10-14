Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan with 44W fast charging

vivo Y55 released in Pakistan; excellent camera and performance
The youth-oriented Y55 has a 50MP AI triple camera. vivo Y55 has...
Vivo released Y55 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Vivo released a new Y-series smartphone. Mid-range smartphone debuted secretly in Taiwan. Vivo Y55 is the new phone. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, a new chipset. Vivo’s Y55 boasts an Octa-Core CPU.
This new incoming smartphone includes a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2400-pixel display. This future device has Adreno 610 GPU. The new Vivo sharp Y55 will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast.
Vivo’s Y55 offers 128GB of storage, thus your data is endless. It has a designated slot. The phone’s back has three cameras. The Y55’s main sensor is 50, 2, 2 megapixels. This phone’s 16-megapixel selfie camera will make selfies easier and more beautiful.
The display-mounted sensor protects the phone’s data from unauthorised users. The Y55’s non-removable Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery supports 44W fast charging. Vivo’s Y55 will run Android 12. Vivo Y55 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.
The Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Night, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.