  Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan with 44W fast charging
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan with 44W fast charging

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan with 44W fast charging

Articles
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan with 44W fast charging

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan with 44W fast charging

  • Vivo released a new Y-series smartphone.
  • Vivo Y55 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, a new chipset.
  • The phone’s back has three cameras, the main sensor is 50, 2, 2 megapixels.
Vivo released Y55 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Vivo released a new Y-series smartphone. Mid-range smartphone debuted secretly in Taiwan. Vivo Y55 is the new phone. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, a new chipset. Vivo’s Y55 boasts an Octa-Core CPU.

This new incoming smartphone includes a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2400-pixel display. This future device has Adreno 610 GPU. The new Vivo sharp Y55 will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast.

Vivo’s Y55 offers 128GB of storage, thus your data is endless. It has a designated slot. The phone’s back has three cameras. The Y55’s main sensor is 50, 2, 2 megapixels. This phone’s 16-megapixel selfie camera will make selfies easier and more beautiful.

The display-mounted sensor protects the phone’s data from unauthorised users. The Y55’s non-removable Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery supports 44W fast charging. Vivo’s Y55 will run Android 12. Vivo Y55 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-

Vivo Y55 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W

