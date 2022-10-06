WhatsApp adds a new privacy feature for Android users

WhatsApp beta lets users interact without worrying about their data.

A group chat system is designed to keep everyone safe and private.

By default, photographs and videos can’t be screenshotted once seen.

Advertisement

WhatsApp features have improved since 2022. But WhatsApp has been more progressive, whether it’s starting a streak of once-seen messages or hiding last seen or stories from a group. The WhatsApp Beta offers several features and simplifies life.

After implementing features like masking your last seen and controlling who can view your online activity, WhatsApp is restricting screenshots of previously viewed photographs and videos. The group chat system is designed to keep everyone safe and private.

The WhatsApp beta announced a new feature via Google Play Beta to bring the version to 2.22.22.3.

This improved version lets users interact without worrying about their data. Beta testers can access the functionality for now.

Mark Zuckerberg announced restrictions on screenshots in August to protect users. He went with online status and past-participant blocking.

WhatsApp belongs to Meta. The app must use the same system. WhatsApp has blocked snaps and screen recordings. Beta testers with the latest Playstore version can access the version.

Advertisement

Third-party screenshots of your photographs or videos will always be blank or black in the gallery.

The operator will be notified if someone tries to take a screenshot for security concerns.

If an unfamiliar person tries to take a screenshot using the extension to invade your privacy, the image will always be black.

The recipient will be warned if someone tries to capture a screenshot and is blocked for added privacy.

However, only your devices can view messages. Using subordinate mobile devices, a third party can take your images.

By default, photographs and videos can’t be screenshotted once seen.

Advertisement

Once-viewed messages and videos can’t be forwarded. You can still record chat screenshots because the function only shows images and videos once. WhatsApp is improving its reliability.

Improving features and ensuring user safety will take time. Blocking screenshots is currently available only to beta testers.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan with Super AMOLED display Samsung Galaxy S9 will have the same Super AMOLED display as the...