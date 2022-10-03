WhatsApp new Android beta build includes a polls feature

A small group of beta testers can now send polls to WhatsApp groups.

WhatsApp has been working on this feature for months, and now a small group of beta testers can finally try out making polls.

In recent years, practically all social media platforms have added polls. Facebook and Instagram have them in stories, and YouTube adds them to community sections.

Now, WhatsApp will let users send polls into chats. Polls may be a more valuable function than expected on WhatsApp, which has almost fully replaced SMS and telephony.

Once the feature is extensively carried out, I’m sure people will find more inventive uses than my boring mind can envision.

A day out seems like a dream trip these days, so maybe polls symbolise that to me.

WABetaInfo reported the functionality was in development, but with the 2.22.21.16 release, chosen users can try it.

This beta build is only available for Android users, but iOS users will get it soon. We’ve seen it before.

Polls have been in development for a long time, although they were briefly available for WhatsApp desktop users.

With that information and recent screenshots, we can construct a clear image of how polls will appear to the ordinary user.

Take a look:

Anyone can make and send polls since the feature isn’t limited to group admins; a total of twelve options can be added to the polls; multiple alternatives can be picked, and the options can be manually arranged in certain orders if a user so chooses.

Polls have no time limits, and all group members can see the results. Depending on beta tester surveys, this information may vary.

