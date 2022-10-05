Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • WhatsApp now blocks screenshots for view once images and videos
Articles
  • The modification is live for some WhatsApp for Android beta users.
  • Security rules mean that a recipient cannot take a screenshot of View Once media.
  • If security measures are bypassed, the resulting snapshot or screen recording is black.
WhatsApp is releasing a new version of the Android beta app that includes one of the new privacy features revealed by Mark Zuckerberg in August.  The feature in question stops users from taking screenshots of “View Once” media on the platform, finally making the feature useful more than a year after it first came out.

WABetaInfo says this modification is in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.22.3. It disables snapshots of View Once photos and screen recordings of View Once videos.

As shown in the attached screenshot, security rules mean that a recipient cannot take a screenshot of View Once media.

Take a look:

WABetaInfo adds that if security measures are bypassed, the resulting snapshot or screen recording is black.

The feature doesn’t warn the sender of a screenshot or screen recording attempt.

It also doesn’t stop receivers from taking pictures or videos with a second device, so be careful when using it.

The modification is live for some WhatsApp for Android beta users. We don’t know when WhatsApp will release the stable version, but we expect it in the coming weeks.

