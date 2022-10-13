WhatsApp to increase group size to 1024 soon

WhatsApp groups can have up to 1024 people in them.

The social media platform is testing the feature for a small group of beta testers.

It will double the number of people who can be in a group, from 512 to 1024.

WhatsApp increase group size. It can have up to 1024 people in them. The social media platform is already testing the feature in a beta version of the software that is available for both Android and iOS users.

This comes after it was announced that some customers would be able to sign up for an optional WhatsApp Premium subscription plan.

The group size feature will be available to a small group of beta testers.

Back in June, WhatsApp raised the number of people who could be in a group from 256 to 512, which was met with cheers.

There are only a certain number of beta testers who can use the beta software. Any WhatsApp user, though, can try to add new people to an existing group or make a new one to see if the feature is available in his version of the app. We don’t know yet how many beta testers there are or where in the world they are.

A bigger WhatsApp group could bring in more people to the platform and give them more options. WhatsApp keeps adding new tools that give people in charge of a group more control.

Some of the controls include keeping a list of people who want to join and building an approval system into the way the group works. WhatsApp has also raised the maximum size of media files that can be shared to 2GB.

After the beta testing is done, WhatsApp’s 1024-person group feature should be available to everyone. We don’t know when the feature will be added, but we expect it to happen quickly.

