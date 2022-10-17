Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
WhatsApp will add new feature that will display label after you edit message

WhatsApp will add new feature that will display label after you edit message

Articles
Advertisement
WhatsApp will add new feature that will display label after you edit message
Advertisement
  • WhatsApp will add a label to chats that show if the messages have been changed.
  • The editing Message Feature is thought to be in the next update.
  • WhatsApp allows 15 minutes to correct a message, but it’s unclear when this feature will come out.
Advertisement

WhatsApp is always putting out new updates to help people use the app more easily. Now, WhatsApp’s latest update will add a label to chats that show if the messages have been changed.

WAbetainfo, a site that always has the latest news about WhatsApp updates, shared this information.

WhatsApp hasn’t said exactly when this feature will come out, but it’s thought that the Editing Message Feature will be in the next update.

WABetainfo reported last month that WhatsApp is working on post-send message editing. Whatsapp now alerts recipients when senders edit messages. Edited messages will have an “edited” badge.

It will continue. WhatsApp allows 15 minutes to correct a message. Like the deleted message button, it will be irritating. WhatsApp now has 42 hours.

This also relies on whether the user has turned on his smartphone at the time.

Advertisement

We know this upgrade is in process, but WhatsApp hasn’t announced its release. WhatsApp may tweak this update to meet user needs.

We’re eagerly awaiting additional updates. Awaiting the WhatsApp Beta for Android Version 2.22.2.14 must be awaited. It will list our updates and those coming in the next release.

Also Read

“YoWhatsApp” is fake WhatsApp that steals account keys
“YoWhatsApp” is fake WhatsApp that steals account keys

"YoWhatsApp" is a fake version of WhatsApp that steals access keys for...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story