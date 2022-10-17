WhatsApp will add a label to chats that show if the messages have been changed.

The editing Message Feature is thought to be in the next update.

WhatsApp allows 15 minutes to correct a message, but it’s unclear when this feature will come out.

Advertisement

WhatsApp is always putting out new updates to help people use the app more easily. Now, WhatsApp’s latest update will add a label to chats that show if the messages have been changed.

WAbetainfo, a site that always has the latest news about WhatsApp updates, shared this information.

WhatsApp hasn’t said exactly when this feature will come out, but it’s thought that the Editing Message Feature will be in the next update.

WABetainfo reported last month that WhatsApp is working on post-send message editing. Whatsapp now alerts recipients when senders edit messages. Edited messages will have an “edited” badge.

It will continue. WhatsApp allows 15 minutes to correct a message. Like the deleted message button, it will be irritating. WhatsApp now has 42 hours.

This also relies on whether the user has turned on his smartphone at the time.

Advertisement

We know this upgrade is in process, but WhatsApp hasn’t announced its release. WhatsApp may tweak this update to meet user needs.

We’re eagerly awaiting additional updates. Awaiting the WhatsApp Beta for Android Version 2.22.2.14 must be awaited. It will list our updates and those coming in the next release.

Also Read “YoWhatsApp” is fake WhatsApp that steals account keys "YoWhatsApp" is a fake version of WhatsApp that steals access keys for...