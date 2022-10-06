Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 12T

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi is making a new smartphone that will be part of its new 12-series.
  • The Xiaomi 12T will have a brand-exclusive AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and has a top-of-the-line processor.
Advertisement

Smart tech Xiaomi will soon put the 12T on the market. The company is making a new smartphone that will be part of its new 12-series.

The next smartphone will be a top-of-the-line model, and its name will be the Xiaomi 12T.

The upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra chipset.

A 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor powers Xiaomi’s 12T.

The GPU is the Mali-G610 MC6. The smartphone has a brand-exclusive AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display.

It has a 6.67-inch screen. The Xiaomi 12T’s screen will be 1220 x 2712 pixels. Gorilla Glass protects the screen. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 144,999/-

Xiaomi 12T specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm
Weight202 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack, Silver, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 68B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMain108 MP, f/1.7, 83.6Â° (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.47
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 120W, 100% in 19 min (advertised)

Also Read

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specs

The Infinix Zero 20 is a high-end smartphone. It has an Octa-Core...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story