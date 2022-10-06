Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi is making a new smartphone that will be part of its new 12-series.

The Xiaomi 12T will have a brand-exclusive AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and has a top-of-the-line processor.

Advertisement

Smart tech Xiaomi will soon put the 12T on the market. The company is making a new smartphone that will be part of its new 12-series.

The next smartphone will be a top-of-the-line model, and its name will be the Xiaomi 12T.

The upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra chipset.

A 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor powers Xiaomi’s 12T.

The GPU is the Mali-G610 MC6. The smartphone has a brand-exclusive AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display.

It has a 6.67-inch screen. The Xiaomi 12T’s screen will be 1220 x 2712 pixels. Gorilla Glass protects the screen. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 144,999/-

Xiaomi 12T specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm Weight 202 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Black, Silver, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 68B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main 108 MP, f/1.7, 83.6Â° (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.47 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 120W, 100% in 19 min (advertised)

Also Read Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specs The Infinix Zero 20 is a high-end smartphone. It has an Octa-Core...