  Xiaomi 12t Pro price Pakistan with ultrafast Octa-Core processor
Articles
  • Smartphone sports 6.67-inch, 1220 x 2712-pixel screen.
  • The phone will be on Reasonable price in Pakistan.
  • Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor power the smartphone.
Xiaomi will shortly offer 12T Pro. The [hone will be available on reasonable price in Pakistan this month. Xiaomi 12T Pro is the new flagship phone with high-quality specs.

The smartphone contains a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the most powerful, and a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 730.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen and 1220 x 2712-pixel resolution. The new Xiaomi 12T Pro has a renowned AMOLED display. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the smartphone. Xiaomi’s 12T Pro has 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. Xiaomi Pro’s 256GB of internal storage is enough to hold a lot of stuff. The phone’s rear has three cameras.

Xiaomi 12T Pro’s main sensor is 200 megapixels; others are unconfirmed. 20-megapixel selfie camera makes capturing selfies easy and attractive.

The smartphone incorporates an under-display and optical fingerprint reader to secure its data. Xiaomi 12T Pro’s non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery will support 120W fast charging. The 12T Pro will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

Xiaomi 12t Pro price Pakistan

The Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 189,999/-

Xiaomi 12t Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
Weight176 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front20 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 120W
Also Read

Introducing Xiaomi’s First Phone With 200MP Camera
Introducing Xiaomi’s First Phone With 200MP Camera

Xiaomi's new 12T and 12T Pro phones are now available for purchase....

