Xiaomi 12t Pro price Pakistan with ultrafast Octa-Core processor

Introducing Xiaomi’s First Phone With 200MP Camera
Xiaomi's new 12T and 12T Pro phones are now available for purchase....
Xiaomi will shortly offer 12T Pro. The [hone will be available on reasonable price in Pakistan this month. Xiaomi 12T Pro is the new flagship phone with high-quality specs.
The smartphone contains a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the most powerful, and a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 730.
The smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen and 1220 x 2712-pixel resolution. The new Xiaomi 12T Pro has a renowned AMOLED display. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the smartphone. Xiaomi’s 12T Pro has 12GB of RAM.
The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. Xiaomi Pro’s 256GB of internal storage is enough to hold a lot of stuff. The phone’s rear has three cameras.
Xiaomi 12T Pro’s main sensor is 200 megapixels; others are unconfirmed. 20-megapixel selfie camera makes capturing selfies easy and attractive.
The smartphone incorporates an under-display and optical fingerprint reader to secure its data. Xiaomi 12T Pro’s non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery will support 120W fast charging. The 12T Pro will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.
The Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 189,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|176 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|20 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 120W
