Xiaomi 12t Pro price Pakistan with ultrafast Octa-Core processor

Smartphone sports 6.67-inch, 1220 x 2712-pixel screen.

The phone will be on Reasonable price in Pakistan.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor power the smartphone.

Xiaomi will shortly offer 12T Pro. The [hone will be available on reasonable price in Pakistan this month. Xiaomi 12T Pro is the new flagship phone with high-quality specs.

The smartphone contains a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the most powerful, and a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 730.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen and 1220 x 2712-pixel resolution. The new Xiaomi 12T Pro has a renowned AMOLED display. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the smartphone. Xiaomi’s 12T Pro has 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. Xiaomi Pro’s 256GB of internal storage is enough to hold a lot of stuff. The phone’s rear has three cameras.

Xiaomi 12T Pro’s main sensor is 200 megapixels; others are unconfirmed. 20-megapixel selfie camera makes capturing selfies easy and attractive.

The smartphone incorporates an under-display and optical fingerprint reader to secure its data. Xiaomi 12T Pro’s non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery will support 120W fast charging. The 12T Pro will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

Xiaomi 12t Pro price Pakistan

The Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 189,999/-

Xiaomi 12t Pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight 176 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 20 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 120W

