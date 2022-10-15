Advertisement
Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 13

  • Xiaomi is making a new 13-smartphone.
  • The phone will be run by the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
  • It will offer a full-HD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.
Smart tech Xiaomi is making a new 13-smartphone. In the next smartphone, the company will show off a phone from its new series. It will be a top-of-the-line model called Xiaomi 13.

The phone will be run by the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market (4 nm).

The Adreno 730 GPU is powerful. Xiaomi’s 13 sports a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

The Xiaomi 13 will offer a full-HD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.

Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 183,999./-

Xiaomi 13 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 GHz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging

