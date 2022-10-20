Advertisement
Xiaomi 13 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
Xiaomi 13 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

  • Xiaomi 13 Pro Price in Pakistan and features.

Xiaomi intends to release the 13 Pro soon. The company’s 13-series will include the next smartphone. It will be a premium gadget known as the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

One of the newest smartphone chipsets on the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power this gadget.

The new Xiaomi 13 Pro has an Octa-Core processor with a 3.0 GHz clock speed. An Adreno 740 GPU is also present.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels.

A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13 Pro Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 214,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specification

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~526 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP main sensor, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 100W

