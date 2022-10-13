Xiaomi Civi 2: Dual 32MP Selfies, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, & More

Advertisement
  • The device also comes in three colours – black, pink and white
  • It has a special Hello Kitty edition.
  • It has dual 32MP sensors inside the pill.
Design-wise, the Xiaomi Civi 2 is comparable to the Xiaomi 12 series and the Redmi K50 series. In other words, it has a rectangular island on the back that houses the cameras and an LED flashlight in a triangular configuration that is divided by lines.

However, its front is distinctive as it features a pill-shaped selfie camera cutout in the display’s upper Centre. Like its predecessor, it features a slim and lightweight design.

The Civi 2 has a thickness of 7.23mm and weighs 171.8g. It is available in three conventional hues, including black, pink, and blue. In addition, it is available in a special Hello Kitty edition with white paint and unique motifs.

Xiaomi Civi 2 Specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU2.4Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 7 Gen 1
GPUAdreno 662
DISPLAYTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision, HDR10+, 120Hz, 950 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, (wide), AF, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 55W, 100% in 45 min

Xiaomi Civi 2 Availability and Price

The Xiaomi Civi 2 will be sold in Pakistan for the following prices beginning today at 3 p.m. CST.

  • 8GB + 128GB –$335
  • 8GB + 256GB –$349
  • 12GB + 256GB –$391

