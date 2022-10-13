Xiaomi Civi 2: Dual 32MP Selfies, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, & More

Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan & full specs
Xiaomi's latest smartphone, the Civi 2, has an octa-core Snapdragon 778G Plus...
Design-wise, the Xiaomi Civi 2 is comparable to the Xiaomi 12 series and the Redmi K50 series. In other words, it has a rectangular island on the back that houses the cameras and an LED flashlight in a triangular configuration that is divided by lines.
However, its front is distinctive as it features a pill-shaped selfie camera cutout in the display’s upper Centre. Like its predecessor, it features a slim and lightweight design.
The Civi 2 has a thickness of 7.23mm and weighs 171.8g. It is available in three conventional hues, including black, pink, and blue. In addition, it is available in a special Hello Kitty edition with white paint and unique motifs.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.4Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 662
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Extra Features
|Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 120Hz, 950 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, (wide), AF, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 55W, 100% in 45 min
The Xiaomi Civi 2 will be sold in Pakistan for the following prices beginning today at 3 p.m. CST.
