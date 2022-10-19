Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB price in Pakistan with 33W rapid charging

Smartphones: list of biggest launches in 2020
There were many major releases from smartphone brands in the year 2020....
Xiaomi announced the 6GB Mi 10T with reasonable price in Pakistan. An cheap flagship smartphone is the Mi 10T series. The Mi 10T phones are more upscale and in line with existing Mi 10 devices than last year’s Redmi-rehashed Mi 9T series.
Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 will power the Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB. Different brands use this high-quality chipset. Xiaomi’s Mi 10T 6GB boasts a 2.84 Octa-core CPU and Adreno 650 GPU, making it more powerful.
Xiaomi Mi 10T, a new smartphone, will boast a 6.67-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 1080 x 2340-pixel display. Corning Gorilla Glass 4. Xiaomi’s Mi 10T 6GB has 6GB RAM. Customers looking for a great phone will choose the coming smartphone.
This new Xiaomi 10T 6GB has 128 gigabytes of storage, enough to store anything. No microSD card needed for storage. The Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB’s three rear cameras are high-quality. The main camera is 64 megapixel (wide), 13 megapixel (ultrawide), and 5 megapixel (macro) with LED Flashlight.
The Mi 10T 6GB’s 20-megapixel front camera takes great selfies. A side-mounted fingerprint reader should secure your data on the smartphone. Smartphones have 5000 mAh batteries with 33W rapid charging. This 10T 6GB will challenge Samsung.
The Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 62,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|218 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.84Ghz Octa Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 650 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, Power Delivery 3.0
