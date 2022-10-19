Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB price in Pakistan with 33W rapid charging

Xiaomi announced the 6GB Mi 10T with reasonable price in Pakistan. An cheap flagship smartphone is the Mi 10T series. The Mi 10T phones are more upscale and in line with existing Mi 10 devices than last year’s Redmi-rehashed Mi 9T series.

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 will power the Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB. Different brands use this high-quality chipset. Xiaomi’s Mi 10T 6GB boasts a 2.84 Octa-core CPU and Adreno 650 GPU, making it more powerful.

Xiaomi Mi 10T, a new smartphone, will boast a 6.67-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 1080 x 2340-pixel display. Corning Gorilla Glass 4. Xiaomi’s Mi 10T 6GB has 6GB RAM. Customers looking for a great phone will choose the coming smartphone.

This new Xiaomi 10T 6GB has 128 gigabytes of storage, enough to store anything. No microSD card needed for storage. The Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB’s three rear cameras are high-quality. The main camera is 64 megapixel (wide), 13 megapixel (ultrawide), and 5 megapixel (macro) with LED Flashlight.

The Mi 10T 6GB’s 20-megapixel front camera takes great selfies. A side-mounted fingerprint reader should secure your data on the smartphone. Smartphones have 5000 mAh batteries with 33W rapid charging. This 10T 6GB will challenge Samsung.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 62,999/-

Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11) UI MIUI 12.5 Dimensions 165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3 mm Weight 218 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.84Ghz Octa Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)Core Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 650 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP , f/2.4, (macro, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps; gyro-EIS) Front 20 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio No USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Power Delivery 3.0

