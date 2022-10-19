Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB price in Pakistan with 33W rapid charging
Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB price in Pakistan with 33W rapid charging

Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB price in Pakistan with 33W rapid charging

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB price in Pakistan with 33W rapid charging

Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB price in Pakistan with 33W rapid charging

Advertisement

Xiaomi announced the 6GB Mi 10T with reasonable price in Pakistan. An cheap flagship smartphone is the Mi 10T series. The Mi 10T phones are more upscale and in line with existing Mi 10 devices than last year’s Redmi-rehashed Mi 9T series.

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 will power the Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB. Different brands use this high-quality chipset. Xiaomi’s Mi 10T 6GB boasts a 2.84 Octa-core CPU and Adreno 650 GPU, making it more powerful.

Xiaomi Mi 10T, a new smartphone, will boast a 6.67-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 1080 x 2340-pixel display. Corning Gorilla Glass 4. Xiaomi’s Mi 10T 6GB has 6GB RAM. Customers looking for a great phone will choose the coming smartphone.

This new Xiaomi 10T 6GB has 128 gigabytes of storage, enough to store anything. No microSD card needed for storage. The Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB’s three rear cameras are high-quality. The main camera is 64 megapixel (wide), 13 megapixel (ultrawide), and 5 megapixel (macro) with LED Flashlight.

The Mi 10T 6GB’s 20-megapixel front camera takes great selfies. A side-mounted fingerprint reader should secure your data on the smartphone. Smartphones have 5000 mAh batteries with 33W rapid charging. This 10T 6GB will challenge Samsung.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 62,999/-

Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3 mm
Weight218 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Black, Lunar Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.84Ghz Octa Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 650 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps; gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioNo
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Power Delivery 3.0

Also Read

Smartphones: list of biggest launches in 2020
Smartphones: list of biggest launches in 2020

There were many major releases from smartphone brands in the year 2020....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan and special features
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan and special features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & Special features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & Special features
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & Special features
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & Special features
Realme 9i price in Pakistan & special features
Realme 9i price in Pakistan & special features
Realme C21Y price in Pakistan & special features
Realme C21Y price in Pakistan & special features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story