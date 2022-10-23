Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan and specifications

The Xiaomi 10T will have the same amount of rear lenses and a slot to expand its storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10T have a better primary sensor

Xiaomi has launched another massive Mi 10T, but it will be cheaper than the Pro version. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets, will power Xiaomi Mi 10T.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10T’s flagship chipset will boost performance and keep the phone’s other features in check.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T’s basic RAM is 6 gigabytes, whereas the Pro has 8 gigabytes.

The Xiaomi 10T will have the same amount of rear lenses and a slot to expand its storage. The phone’s triple back camera has a 64-megapixel main sensor (108 megapixels in the Pro edition).

Xiaomi Mi 10T’s primary sensor is better. The other two sensors are covered, but the new phone will have the same lenses. 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T’s massive rear and front cameras and camera functions boost its value. This leak claims 6.67-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD screens with 144Hz refresh rate instead of OLED panels.

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,000

Xiaomi Mi 10T specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11) UI MIUI 12.5 Dimensions 165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3 mm Weight 218 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~386 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 144Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 650 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps; gyro-EIS) Front 20 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio No USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W Power Delivery 3.0