Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
  The Xiaomi 10T will have the same amount of rear lenses and a slot to expand its storage.
  Xiaomi's Mi 10T has 128GB of storage.
  Xiaomi Mi 10T have a better primary sensor
Xiaomi has launched another massive Mi 10T, but it will be cheaper than the Pro version. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets, will power Xiaomi Mi 10T.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10T’s flagship chipset will boost performance and keep the phone’s other features in check.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T’s basic RAM is 6 gigabytes, whereas the Pro has 8 gigabytes.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10T has 128GB of storage. This gives users enough of storage.

The Xiaomi 10T will have the same amount of rear lenses and a slot to expand its storage. The phone’s triple back camera has a 64-megapixel main sensor (108 megapixels in the Pro edition).

Xiaomi Mi 10T’s primary sensor is better. The other two sensors are covered, but the new phone will have the same lenses. 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T’s massive rear and front cameras and camera functions boost its value. This leak claims 6.67-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD screens with 144Hz refresh rate instead of OLED panels.

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,000

Xiaomi Mi 10T specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3 mm
Weight218 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Black, Lunar Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~386 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features144Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 650 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps; gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioNo
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W Power Delivery 3.0
