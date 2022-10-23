Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan and specifications

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & specifications
A new device in the Spark series has been unveiled by the...
Xiaomi has launched another massive Mi 10T, but it will be cheaper than the Pro version. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets, will power Xiaomi Mi 10T.
Xiaomi’s Mi 10T’s flagship chipset will boost performance and keep the phone’s other features in check.
The Xiaomi Mi 10T’s basic RAM is 6 gigabytes, whereas the Pro has 8 gigabytes.
Xiaomi’s Mi 10T has 128GB of storage. This gives users enough of storage.
The Xiaomi 10T will have the same amount of rear lenses and a slot to expand its storage. The phone’s triple back camera has a 64-megapixel main sensor (108 megapixels in the Pro edition).
Xiaomi Mi 10T’s primary sensor is better. The other two sensors are covered, but the new phone will have the same lenses. 20-megapixel front-facing camera.
The Xiaomi Mi 10T’s massive rear and front cameras and camera functions boost its value. This leak claims 6.67-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD screens with 144Hz refresh rate instead of OLED panels.
Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,000
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|218 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~386 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|144Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 650 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W Power Delivery 3.0
