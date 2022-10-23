Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will have a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1 billion colours.
  • Multitouch support that delivers a resolution of 1440 by 3200 pixels and full HD+ quality visuals.
  • New international variant of the smartphone has a fingerprint reader hidden beneath the screen.
Advertisement

Xiaomi  released Mi 11 Pro with fair price in Pakistan. We finally get a chance to learn more about Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship Mi 11 series. Now there’s data concerning the smartphone display.

Digital Chat Station, a well-known leaker on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, said that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will have a curved display on all four sides. The Snapdragon 875, a cutting-edge and fast processor, will be included in the phone’s hardware.

A 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor is hidden away inside this smartphone, making it much more potent than it already is. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1 billion colours and multitouch support that delivers a resolution of 1440 by 3200 pixels and full HD+ quality visuals. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is included as well for further safety.

The back of the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be equipped with three cameras. The ultra-wide sensor on the Mi 11 Pro from Xiaomi will be 13 megapixels, and the main sensor will be 50 megapixels.

There will also be an 8 megapixel (periscope telephoto) sensor. The smartphone has a 20-megapixel camera, and it can be used to take selfies. The chipset also includes a high-end RAM of 12 gigabytes to aid the phone’s processor in the execution of various tasks.

A large amount of data may be stored on the Xiaomi 11 Pro’s 128/256 GB of internal storage. The new international variant of the smartphone has a fingerprint reader hidden beneath the screen to address the issue of security.

Advertisement

The internal software of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is Android 11. All modern smartphones have a 5000 mAh battery, thus the new Mi 11 Pro will last you a whole day without charging. It can supply 67W, which is sufficient for a rapid charge of a battery. 11 Pro, an upcoming smartphone, will serve as a formidable challenger to Samsung.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 118,999/-

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions164.3 x 74.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight208 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.81 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~515 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/1.12″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, 120mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.4, 16mm, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Featurestouch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.)
Front20 MP, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EI)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio (Tuned by Harman Kardo), Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 36 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Quick Charge 4+, Power Delivery 3.0

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price in Pakistan The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Poco x5 pro price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi Poco x5 pro price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo v21e price in Pakistan and features
Vivo v21e price in Pakistan and features
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
BuzzFeed to Create Content using ChatGPT's AI, Increasing Stock by 200%+
BuzzFeed to Create Content using ChatGPT's AI, Increasing Stock by 200%+
Nokia 106 Price in Pakistan & features
Nokia 106 Price in Pakistan & features
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story