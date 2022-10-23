Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price in Pakistan The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S...
Xiaomi released Mi 11 Pro with fair price in Pakistan. We finally get a chance to learn more about Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship Mi 11 series. Now there’s data concerning the smartphone display.
Digital Chat Station, a well-known leaker on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, said that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will have a curved display on all four sides. The Snapdragon 875, a cutting-edge and fast processor, will be included in the phone’s hardware.
A 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor is hidden away inside this smartphone, making it much more potent than it already is. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1 billion colours and multitouch support that delivers a resolution of 1440 by 3200 pixels and full HD+ quality visuals. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is included as well for further safety.
The back of the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be equipped with three cameras. The ultra-wide sensor on the Mi 11 Pro from Xiaomi will be 13 megapixels, and the main sensor will be 50 megapixels.
There will also be an 8 megapixel (periscope telephoto) sensor. The smartphone has a 20-megapixel camera, and it can be used to take selfies. The chipset also includes a high-end RAM of 12 gigabytes to aid the phone’s processor in the execution of various tasks.
A large amount of data may be stored on the Xiaomi 11 Pro’s 128/256 GB of internal storage. The new international variant of the smartphone has a fingerprint reader hidden beneath the screen to address the issue of security.
The internal software of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is Android 11. All modern smartphones have a 5000 mAh battery, thus the new Mi 11 Pro will last you a whole day without charging. It can supply 67W, which is sufficient for a rapid charge of a battery. 11 Pro, an upcoming smartphone, will serve as a formidable challenger to Samsung.
The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 118,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 74.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|208 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.81 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~515 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|Dolby Vision
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/1.12″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, 120mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.4, 16mm, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.)
|Front
|20 MP, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EI)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio (Tuned by Harman Kardo), Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 36 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Quick Charge 4+, Power Delivery 3.0
