Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Xiaomi released Mi 11 Pro with fair price in Pakistan. We finally get a chance to learn more about Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship Mi 11 series. Now there’s data concerning the smartphone display.

Digital Chat Station, a well-known leaker on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, said that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will have a curved display on all four sides. The Snapdragon 875, a cutting-edge and fast processor, will be included in the phone’s hardware.

A 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor is hidden away inside this smartphone, making it much more potent than it already is. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1 billion colours and multitouch support that delivers a resolution of 1440 by 3200 pixels and full HD+ quality visuals. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is included as well for further safety.

The back of the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be equipped with three cameras. The ultra-wide sensor on the Mi 11 Pro from Xiaomi will be 13 megapixels, and the main sensor will be 50 megapixels.

There will also be an 8 megapixel (periscope telephoto) sensor. The smartphone has a 20-megapixel camera, and it can be used to take selfies. The chipset also includes a high-end RAM of 12 gigabytes to aid the phone’s processor in the execution of various tasks.

A large amount of data may be stored on the Xiaomi 11 Pro’s 128/256 GB of internal storage. The new international variant of the smartphone has a fingerprint reader hidden beneath the screen to address the issue of security.

The internal software of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is Android 11. All modern smartphones have a 5000 mAh battery, thus the new Mi 11 Pro will last you a whole day without charging. It can supply 67W, which is sufficient for a rapid charge of a battery. 11 Pro, an upcoming smartphone, will serve as a formidable challenger to Samsung.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 118,999/-

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12.5 Dimensions 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.5 mm Weight 208 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.81 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~515 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Dolby Vision Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/1.12″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, 120mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.4, 16mm, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.) Front 20 MP, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EI) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio (Tuned by Harman Kardo), Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 67W, 100% in 36 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Quick Charge 4+, Power Delivery 3.0

