Xiaomi Poco F5 5G Specs and Launch Date

Poco has introduce the replacement for its sub-flagship F4 5G device.

The future sibling of the Poco M4 Pro will launch under the name “Poco F5 5G”.

The specs and features of Redmi K60 will be the same.

Poco, a partner of Xiaomi, intends to quickly introduce the replacement for its sub-flagship F4 5G device. The future sibling of the Poco M4 Pro will launch under the name “Poco F5 5G,” as indicated by the company’s most recent entry in the IMEI Database. Additionally, a fresh web report has clarified the specifics of the phone’s features.

Since the Redmi K40s that served as the predecessor to the F5 arrived under a different name, fans believe the Redmi K60 5G will serve as the F5’s replacement. Most Redmi-K series phones are restricted to China and are listed first. The unannounced K60, who is likely to follow in their footsteps, may make its debut before the Xiaomi Poco F5 5G. Beginning in 2023, both phones will be available.

The global version F5 was listed as “23013PC75G,” whereas the Chinese variation K60 was listed as “23013RK75C” in the most recent IMEI database entry. Simply expressed, the code’s “23” stands for 2023, “01” for January, and “PC” for POCO. Global is implied by the letter “G” at the end. The second model number’s RK abbreviation stands for the Redmi K line.

The project codename given to Poco F5 is “Mandrian,” according to the sources. The company intends to equip the new model with top-notch hardware and specifications while keeping the price of a Xiaomi phone competitive. It’s most likely going to have an AMOLED screen with 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits of brightness.

The forthcoming Poco model will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The specs and features of Redmi K60 will be the same. On both phones, there are still unanswered questions regarding the cameras, batteries, charging times, and storage capacities. The information in this study is preliminary; as time goes on, there may be additional leaks and revelations.

