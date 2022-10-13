Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi’s Poco F5 could soon be sold locally and around the world.

It has a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, and Adreno 730 GPU.

The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Xiaomi’s Poco F5 has a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, Adreno 730 GPU, 67W fast charging,a bigger 4500 mAh battery, and much more.

The Xiaomi Poco F5’s 6.7-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display supports 2K resolution, making it great for films and gaming.

Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco F5 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 79,999/-

Xiaomi Poco F5 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Moonlight Silver, Night Black, Nebula Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~524 PPI) Protection Corning Concore Glass Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]; gyro -EIS) Front 20 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 67W, 100% in 38 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

