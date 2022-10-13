Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi’s new Poco F5 is back. Recent leaks suggest that the company will soon introduce this brand-new handset.
This smartphone could soon be sold locally and around the world.
Xiaomi’s Poco F5 has a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, Adreno 730 GPU, 67W fast charging,a bigger 4500 mAh battery, and much more.
The Xiaomi Poco F5’s 6.7-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display supports 2K resolution, making it great for films and gaming.
The Xiaomi Poco F5 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 79,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Moonlight Silver, Night Black, Nebula Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~524 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Concore Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|20 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 38 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
