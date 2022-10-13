Advertisement
Articles
Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Poco F5

  • Xiaomi’s Poco F5 could soon be sold locally and around the world.
  • It has a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, and Adreno 730 GPU.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Xiaomi’s new Poco F5 is back. Recent leaks suggest that the company will soon introduce this brand-new handset.

This smartphone could soon be sold locally and around the world.

Xiaomi’s Poco F5 has a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, Adreno 730 GPU, 67W fast charging,a bigger 4500 mAh battery, and much more.

The Xiaomi Poco F5’s 6.7-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display supports 2K resolution, making it great for films and gaming.

Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco F5 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 79,999/-

Xiaomi Poco F5 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMoonlight Silver, Night Black, Nebula Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~524 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Concore Glass
Extra Features120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 38 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

