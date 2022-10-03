Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco M3 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Poco M3 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco M3 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Poco M3

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi has announced a new smartphone called the Xiaomi Poco M3.
  • This phone will have a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen.
  • The phone also has an Octa-core processor, which makes it faster and more powerful to use.
Advertisement

The Xiaomi Poco M3 smartphone will be available on the market. A powerful chipset will be used to power the company’s smartphone.

The Xiaomi Poco M3 will have the Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662, which is the newest and most powerful chipset.

This smartphone also has an Octa-core processor, which makes it faster and more powerful to use.

The Xiaomi Poco M3 has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen that works well in bright sunshine.

The screen on the Xiaomi M3 has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, which is full HD plus. A 6000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Xiaomi Poco M3 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Poco M3 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 25,999/-

Xiaomi Poco M3 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions162.3 x 77.2 x 9.6 mm
Weight198 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursCool Blue, Poco Yellow, Power Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/4.0″, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3), Plastic back + Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W, Reverse charging
Advertisement

Also Read

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features

The Infinix Hot 10 will be available on the market. The phone...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tecno Camon 17 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Camon 17 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung reveals Galaxy A34 and A54 launch date, unveiling soon
Samsung reveals Galaxy A34 and A54 launch date, unveiling soon
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 is available for Google Pixel phones
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 is available for Google Pixel phones
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Apple iPhone 15 trial manufacturing has started in China
Apple iPhone 15 trial manufacturing has started in China
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story