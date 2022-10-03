Xiaomi Poco M3 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features
The Xiaomi Poco M3 smartphone will be available on the market. A powerful chipset will be used to power the company’s smartphone.
The Xiaomi Poco M3 will have the Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662, which is the newest and most powerful chipset.
This smartphone also has an Octa-core processor, which makes it faster and more powerful to use.
The Xiaomi Poco M3 has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen that works well in bright sunshine.
The screen on the Xiaomi M3 has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, which is full HD plus. A 6000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Xiaomi Poco M3 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 25,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|162.3 x 77.2 x 9.6 mm
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, Power Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/4.0″, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3), Plastic back + Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W, Reverse charging
