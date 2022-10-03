Xiaomi Poco M3 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi has announced a new smartphone called the Xiaomi Poco M3.

This phone will have a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen.

The phone also has an Octa-core processor, which makes it faster and more powerful to use.

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Poco M3 smartphone will be available on the market. A powerful chipset will be used to power the company’s smartphone.

The Xiaomi Poco M3 will have the Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662, which is the newest and most powerful chipset.

This smartphone also has an Octa-core processor, which makes it faster and more powerful to use.

The Xiaomi Poco M3 has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen that works well in bright sunshine.

The screen on the Xiaomi M3 has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, which is full HD plus. A 6000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Xiaomi Poco M3 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Poco M3 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 25,999/-

Xiaomi Poco M3 specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 162.3 x 77.2 x 9.6 mm Weight 198 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, Power Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/4.0″, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3), Plastic back + Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W, Reverse charging

Advertisement

Also Read Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features The Infinix Hot 10 will be available on the market. The phone...