Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi’s Poco M4 is known as the Pro 5G. The smartphone maker is launching a brand-new product around the globe.
The Poco M3 Pro 5G was announced earlier this year, and it has now been replaced by the freshly released device. The next smartphone, which will be part of the Poco series,
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is what it’s formally called. The phone has the most potent chipset currently available, the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G, while the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G has an even faster 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.
This smartphone also includes a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartphone’s 6.6-inch LCD screen features a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels,
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Poco Yellow, Power Black, Cool Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.05 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP f/1.8 + 8 MP (ultra-wide), f/2.2 + 2 MP ( macro), f/2.4, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB-C port
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPR, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
