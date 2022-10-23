Advertisement
  Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

  • The Poco M3 Pro 5G has now been replaced by the freshly released device.
  • Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is the name of the upcoming smartphone.
  • The smartphone’s 6.6-inch LCD screen features resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels.
Xiaomi’s Poco M4 is known as the Pro 5G. The smartphone maker is launching a brand-new product around the globe.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G was announced earlier this year, and it has now been replaced by the freshly released device. The next smartphone, which will be part of the Poco series,

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is what it’s formally called. The phone has the most potent chipset currently available, the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G, while the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G has an even faster 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.

This smartphone also includes a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartphone’s 6.6-inch LCD screen features a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels,

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999.

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPoco Yellow, Power Black, Cool Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.05 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP f/1.8 + 8 MP (ultra-wide), f/2.2 + 2 MP ( macro), f/2.4, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPR, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
