Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

The Poco M3 Pro 5G has now been replaced by the freshly released device.

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is the name of the upcoming smartphone.

The smartphone’s 6.6-inch LCD screen features resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels.

Xiaomi’s Poco M4 is known as the Pro 5G. The smartphone maker is launching a brand-new product around the globe.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G was announced earlier this year, and it has now been replaced by the freshly released device. The next smartphone, which will be part of the Poco series,

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is what it’s formally called. The phone has the most potent chipset currently available, the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G, while the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G has an even faster 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.

This smartphone also includes a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartphone’s 6.6-inch LCD screen features a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels,

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999.

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Poco Yellow, Power Black, Cool Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.05 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP f/1.8 + 8 MP (ultra-wide), f/2.2 + 2 MP ( macro), f/2.4, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB-C port NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPR, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo /video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W