Xiaomi Realme C11 price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 2.050 GHz octa-core processor....
Realme’s C11 smartphone uses MediaTek’s latest Helio G35 chipset. The Realme C11 employs a new chipset. Realme’s C11’s new chipset is performing well. The Realme C11’s chipset has gigabytes of RAM to work properly.
720 x 1560 pixels are shown on the 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. The Realme Sharp C11 has 32 gigabytes of built-in storage that can be expanded through the shared SIM slot.
.. The Realme C11 will include a triple rear camera system to satisfy users. The phone’s main sensor is 13+2 megapixels. The C11 will have a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for great selfies.
The phone has a large 5000 mAh battery. Most high-end smartphones (C11) have this battery capacity. Your smartphone will last a long time.
The Realme C11 will have a fingerprint reader on the back to boost security. The user can only access data. Another competitor challenges Samsung’s entry-level brands. Realme C11 boosts the market.
Xiaomi Realme C11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 1.0
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mint Green, Pepper Grey
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/5″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspotb/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 32 hrs
