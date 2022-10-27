Advertisement
Edition: English
  • Xiaomi Realme C11 price in Pakistan and specifications
  • Realme’s C11 smartphone uses MediaTek’s latest Helio G35 chipset.
  • he Realme C11 will include a triple rear camera system to satisfy users.
  • The Realme C11 will have a fingerprint reader on the back to boost security.
Realme’s C11 smartphone uses MediaTek’s latest Helio G35 chipset. The Realme C11 employs a new chipset. Realme’s C11’s new chipset is performing well. The Realme C11’s chipset has gigabytes of RAM to work properly.

720 x 1560 pixels are shown on the 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. The Realme Sharp C11 has 32 gigabytes of built-in storage that can be expanded through the shared SIM slot.

.. The Realme C11 will include a triple rear camera system to satisfy users. The phone’s main sensor is 13+2 megapixels. The C11 will have a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for great selfies.

The phone has a large 5000 mAh battery. Most high-end smartphones (C11) have this battery capacity. Your smartphone will last a long time.

The Realme C11 will have a fingerprint reader on the back to boost security. The user can only access data. Another competitor challenges Samsung’s entry-level brands. Realme C11 boosts the market.

Xiaomi Realme C11 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Realme C11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Xiaomi Realme C11 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIRealme UI 1.0
Dimensions164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMint Green, Pepper Grey
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/5″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspotb/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Talktimeup to 32 hrs
