Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi is putting out a new Redmi 10C phone that has 128GB of storage. The new Redmi phone will be shown off by the phone company.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB is the name of the new phone, which will be in the middle price range.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset will power the next phone (6 nm).

This chipset is strong and works well with all of the features of medal-class smartphones. The Xiaomi Redmi 10, 10C, 128GB is powered by an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.

Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 34,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10c specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 169.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.71 Inches Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

