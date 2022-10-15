Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 10c

  • Xiaomi is putting out a new Redmi 10C phone that has 128GB of storage.
  • The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset will power the next phone (6 nm).
  • Powered by an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.
Xiaomi is putting out a new Redmi 10C phone that has 128GB of storage. The new Redmi phone will be shown off by the phone company.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB is the name of the new phone, which will be in the middle price range.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset will power the next phone (6 nm).

This chipset is strong and works well with all of the features of medal-class smartphones. The Xiaomi Redmi 10, 10C, 128GB is powered by an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.

Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 34,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10c specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions169.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.71 Inches
Resolution720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

