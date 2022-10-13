Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Xiaomi is making a new Redmi that will be called the Redmi A1 Plus. In its A-series of smartphones, the company is releasing a new phone.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus will be the name of the new phone, which will be cheap.

The MediaTek Helio A22 processor is what makes the Redmi A1 Plus work.

The Redmi A1 Plus is propelled by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The phone also has a PowerVR GE6300 built in.

The LCD screen on the Redmi A1 Plus is 6.53 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, which is full HD+. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/- Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.0Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 GPU PowerVR GE6300 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP+ 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

