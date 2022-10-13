Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi's Poco F5 could soon be sold locally and around the world....
Xiaomi is making a new Redmi that will be called the Redmi A1 Plus. In its A-series of smartphones, the company is releasing a new phone.
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus will be the name of the new phone, which will be cheap.
The MediaTek Helio A22 processor is what makes the Redmi A1 Plus work.
The Redmi A1 Plus is propelled by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The phone also has a PowerVR GE6300 built in.
The LCD screen on the Redmi A1 Plus is 6.53 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, which is full HD+. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.0Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|GPU
|PowerVR GE6300
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP+ 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
