  • Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus

  • Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
  • The phone is propelled by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi is making a new Redmi that will be called the Redmi A1 Plus. In its A-series of smartphones, the company is releasing a new phone.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus will be the name of the new phone, which will be cheap.

The MediaTek Helio A22 processor is what makes the Redmi A1 Plus work.

The Redmi A1 Plus is propelled by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The phone also has a PowerVR GE6300 built in.

The LCD screen on the Redmi A1 Plus is 6.53 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, which is full HD+. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.0Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio A22
GPUPowerVR GE6300
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP+ 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi's Poco F5 could soon be sold locally and around the world....

