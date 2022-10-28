Advertisement
  Xiaomi Redmi K40 price in Pakistan with Gaming features
  • Xiaomi has announced the release of the Redmi K40 with reasonable price in Pakistan.
  • The smartphone’s 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor is backed by the MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1100 chipset.
  • It has 128/256 GB of built-in storage, and a massive 6/8/12 gigabytes of RAM.
Xiaomi has announced the release of the Redmi K40 with reasonable price in Pakistan, which will be known as the Redmi K40 Gaming. Redmi, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has just introduced its first dedicated gaming model.

You probably already know that Xiaomi has some sort of relation to phone rebranding. Given that it is a special edition designed with gamers in mind, Xiaomi’s next smartphone will be dubbed the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming. Check out the features of this mobile phone.

The smartphone’s 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor is backed by the MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1100 chipset, making the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming a lightning-fast mobile gaming machine. Moreover, this mobile device hides a Mali-G77 MC9 graphics processing unit.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels, making it capable of full HD+ video playback. The new Xiaomi Redmi K40 features a display with the cutting-edge OLED Capacitive Touchscreen technology, which is renowned for its excellent performance.

The smartphone’s display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi K40 Gaming from Xiaomi will have a massive 6/8/12 gigabytes of RAM. This smartphone’s chipset and RAM size indicate that the user will be able to perform tasks in a matter of seconds.

The Xiaomi K40 Gaming has 128/256 GB of built-in storage, which is plenty of space to keep a lot of files safe until they’re needed. The smartphone has three cameras—one each on the front and back.

There will be a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming. The 16-megapixel resolution of the phone’s front-facing camera makes snapping high-quality selfies a breeze.

A fingerprint reader located on the phone’s side provides more security for personal information. Non-removable Li-Po 5065 mAh battery with support for Fast charging @ 67W will power the Redmi K40 Gaming. When the next K40 Gaming comes out, Samsung and other tech giants will have stiff competition.

Xiaomi Redmi K40 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi K40 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions161.9 x 76.9 x 8.3 mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gray, Silver, Bruce Lee Yellow
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 1100
GPUMali-G77 MC9
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR)
Front16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53 dust and water resistance, Double-sided glass, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5065 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 42 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

Also Read

The Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming comes with SD 8 Gen 1 and 120W charging
The Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming comes with SD 8 Gen 1 and 120W charging

Xiaomi held an event in China earlier today to unveil the Redmi...

