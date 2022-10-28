Xiaomi Redmi K40 price in Pakistan with Gaming features

The Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming comes with SD 8 Gen 1 and 120W charging
Xiaomi held an event in China earlier today to unveil the Redmi...
Xiaomi has announced the release of the Redmi K40 with reasonable price in Pakistan, which will be known as the Redmi K40 Gaming. Redmi, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has just introduced its first dedicated gaming model.
You probably already know that Xiaomi has some sort of relation to phone rebranding. Given that it is a special edition designed with gamers in mind, Xiaomi’s next smartphone will be dubbed the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming. Check out the features of this mobile phone.
The smartphone’s 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor is backed by the MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1100 chipset, making the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming a lightning-fast mobile gaming machine. Moreover, this mobile device hides a Mali-G77 MC9 graphics processing unit.
The smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels, making it capable of full HD+ video playback. The new Xiaomi Redmi K40 features a display with the cutting-edge OLED Capacitive Touchscreen technology, which is renowned for its excellent performance.
The smartphone’s display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi K40 Gaming from Xiaomi will have a massive 6/8/12 gigabytes of RAM. This smartphone’s chipset and RAM size indicate that the user will be able to perform tasks in a matter of seconds.
The Xiaomi K40 Gaming has 128/256 GB of built-in storage, which is plenty of space to keep a lot of files safe until they’re needed. The smartphone has three cameras—one each on the front and back.
There will be a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming. The 16-megapixel resolution of the phone’s front-facing camera makes snapping high-quality selfies a breeze.
A fingerprint reader located on the phone’s side provides more security for personal information. Non-removable Li-Po 5065 mAh battery with support for Fast charging @ 67W will power the Redmi K40 Gaming. When the next K40 Gaming comes out, Samsung and other tech giants will have stiff competition.
The Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 76.9 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|205 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Silver, Bruce Lee Yellow
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR)
|Front
|16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53 dust and water resistance, Double-sided glass, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5065 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 42 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
