Xiaomi Redmi K40 price in Pakistan with Gaming features

Xiaomi has announced the release of the Redmi K40 with reasonable price in Pakistan, which will be known as the Redmi K40 Gaming. Redmi, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has just introduced its first dedicated gaming model.

You probably already know that Xiaomi has some sort of relation to phone rebranding. Given that it is a special edition designed with gamers in mind, Xiaomi’s next smartphone will be dubbed the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming. Check out the features of this mobile phone.

The smartphone’s 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor is backed by the MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1100 chipset, making the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming a lightning-fast mobile gaming machine. Moreover, this mobile device hides a Mali-G77 MC9 graphics processing unit.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels, making it capable of full HD+ video playback. The new Xiaomi Redmi K40 features a display with the cutting-edge OLED Capacitive Touchscreen technology, which is renowned for its excellent performance.

The smartphone’s display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi K40 Gaming from Xiaomi will have a massive 6/8/12 gigabytes of RAM. This smartphone’s chipset and RAM size indicate that the user will be able to perform tasks in a matter of seconds.

The Xiaomi K40 Gaming has 128/256 GB of built-in storage, which is plenty of space to keep a lot of files safe until they’re needed. The smartphone has three cameras—one each on the front and back.

There will be a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming. The 16-megapixel resolution of the phone’s front-facing camera makes snapping high-quality selfies a breeze.

A fingerprint reader located on the phone’s side provides more security for personal information. Non-removable Li-Po 5065 mAh battery with support for Fast charging @ 67W will power the Redmi K40 Gaming. When the next K40 Gaming comes out, Samsung and other tech giants will have stiff competition.

Xiaomi Redmi K40 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi K40 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12.5 Dimensions 161.9 x 76.9 x 8.3 mm Weight 205 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gray, Silver, Bruce Lee Yellow Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 GPU Mali-G77 MC9 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR) Front 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53 dust and water resistance, Double-sided glass, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5065 mAh – Fast charging 67W, 100% in 42 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

