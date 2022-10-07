Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Xiaomi will show off a new Redmi that will be called the Note 10.

Xiaomi will make a new Redmi Note smartphone. Xiaomi will show off a new Redmi that will be called the Note 10.

Qualcomm’s SDM678 Snapdragon 678 will be in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. (11 nm).

This phone can link up to 5G networks. There will be two versions of the Redmi Note 10 with different prices and amounts of RAM. Each will have 4 GB of storage space (RAM).

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has 256GB of storage, but the new phone will only have 128GB of storage.

The phone has a four-lens camera on the back. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 specs

Advertisement BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm Weight 178 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm Weight 178 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2. 2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 612 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised)

