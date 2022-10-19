Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi will show off a new Redmi that will be called the Note 10.
  • The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has 256GB of storage,
  • The phone has a four-lens camera on the back.
Advertisement

Xiaomi will make a new Redmi Note smartphone. Xiaomi will show off a new Redmi that will be called the Note 10.

Qualcomm’s SDM678 Snapdragon 678 will be in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. (11 nm).

This phone can link up to 5G networks. There will be two versions of the Redmi Note 10 with different prices and amounts of RAM. Each will have 4 GB of storage space (RAM).

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has 256GB of storage, but the new phone will only have 128GB of storage.

The phone has a four-lens camera on the back.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 specifications

Advertisement
BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm
Weight178 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursOnyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 612
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised)
Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & full specs
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Samsung Galaxy A51 will be available on the market. The smartphone...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi Poco x5 pro price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi Poco x5 pro price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo v21e price in Pakistan and features
Vivo v21e price in Pakistan and features
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
BuzzFeed to Create Content using ChatGPT's AI, Increasing Stock by 200%+
BuzzFeed to Create Content using ChatGPT's AI, Increasing Stock by 200%+
Nokia 106 Price in Pakistan & features
Nokia 106 Price in Pakistan & features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story