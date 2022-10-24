Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

  • The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 2.050 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The Xiaomi Redmi Note will have a 1080 x 2400 Super AMOLED capacitive touch screen.
  • The phone has a big screen of 6.67-inch.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has been launched. Phones come with Helio G96 chipsets.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 2.050 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone has a massive 6.67-inch screen. The Xiaomi Redmi Note will have a 1080 x 2400 Super AMOLED capacitive touch screen, with the most fine display quality.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a large non-removable 5000 mAh Li-Po fast-charging battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan is  Rs. 59,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm
Weight202 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, 700 nits, 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, IP53, dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 51% in 15 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
