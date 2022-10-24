Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specs
The Vivo Y33s has a 6.5 inches screen. The phone will be...
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has been launched. Phones come with Helio G96 chipsets.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 2.050 GHz octa-core processor.
The phone has a massive 6.67-inch screen. The Xiaomi Redmi Note will have a 1080 x 2400 Super AMOLED capacitive touch screen, with the most fine display quality.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a large non-removable 5000 mAh Li-Po fast-charging battery.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, 700 nits, 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, IP53, dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W, 51% in 15 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.