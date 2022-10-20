Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro will have a huge 6.67-inches screen.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The smartphone will use the Helio G96 chipset.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphone will be available on the market. The Helio G96 chipset will be used in the phone.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has an octa-core processor that runs at 2.050 GHz.

The screen on the phone is a huge 6.67 inches. The Xiaomi Redmi Note will have a Super AMOLED capacitive touch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 5000 mAh Li-Po battery that is not removable and fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 45,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm Weight 202 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colours Graphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, 700 nits, 1200 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (CA) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, IP53, dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 67W, 51% in 15 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+