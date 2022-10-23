Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi has a new smartphone in the Note series.
  • The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 6.43-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • It also has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and 8GB of RAM.
    • Advertisement

Xiaomi is bringing out the Redmi Note 12 Pro. Xiaomi has a new smartphone in the Note series. The new phone is top of the line.

The Snapdragon 778G System on a Chip (SoC) gives this device more power, and the 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor makes it very fast.

The Adreno 642L is the GPU of the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The new smartphone will have a 6.43-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note will include a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. Gorilla Glass protects it.\

Also Read

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

The Poco M3 Pro 5G has now been replaced by the freshly...

Advertisement

There is 8GB of RAM in this phone. The chipset and amount of RAM in Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro will make it possible for users to finish tasks in seconds. With 128 GB of storage, you can store a lot of information.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro specs:

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 778G SoC
GPUAdreno 642L
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Honor Play price in Pakistan & Features
Honor Play price in Pakistan & Features
Honor 8C price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor 8C price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & Specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story