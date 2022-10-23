Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi has a new smartphone in the Note series.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 6.43-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

It also has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and 8GB of RAM.

Xiaomi is bringing out the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The new phone is top of the line.

The Snapdragon 778G System on a Chip (SoC) gives this device more power, and the 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor makes it very fast.

The Adreno 642L is the GPU of the Redmi Note 12 Pro.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note will include a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. Gorilla Glass protects it.\

There is 8GB of RAM in this phone. The chipset and amount of RAM in Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro will make it possible for users to finish tasks in seconds. With 128 GB of storage, you can store a lot of information.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro specs: