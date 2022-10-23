Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
The Poco M3 Pro 5G has now been replaced by the freshly...
Xiaomi is bringing out the Redmi Note 12 Pro. Xiaomi has a new smartphone in the Note series. The new phone is top of the line.
The Snapdragon 778G System on a Chip (SoC) gives this device more power, and the 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor makes it very fast.
The Adreno 642L is the GPU of the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The new smartphone will have a 6.43-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note will include a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. Gorilla Glass protects it.\
There is 8GB of RAM in this phone. The chipset and amount of RAM in Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro will make it possible for users to finish tasks in seconds. With 128 GB of storage, you can store a lot of information.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 778G SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
