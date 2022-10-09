Xiaomi Redmi Pad price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi recently introduced the Redmi Pad in India and plans to do likewise in Pakistan. It is the first tablet from Xiaomi’s sub-brand.
This all-metal device has a flat bevelled bezel. The back and frame are made of aluminium.
The Redmi Pad’s 10.61-inch IPS LCD screen has a 90Hz refresh rate.
The right side of the screen has the front camera. It has a 1200 x 2000 resolution, a 15:9 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of brightness.
The 7.1mm-thick Redmi Pad weighs 465 grammes. The tablet features an 8,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging. However, a 22.5W charger is included.
The Redmi Pad will have 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Xiaomi Redmi Pad expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,499/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI 13
|Dimensions
|250.5 x 158.1 x 7.1 mm
|Weight
|465 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver, Mint Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: N/A
SIM2: N/A
|3G Band
|N/A
|4G Band
|N/A
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|10.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2000 Pixels (~220 PPI)
|Protection
|To be confirmed
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|(not yet confirmed)
|USB
|USB Type-C port
|NFC
|Yes
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 8000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
