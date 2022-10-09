Xiaomi Redmi Pad price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Pad tablet in India and Pakistan.

The 10-inch IPS LCD screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1200 x 2000 resolution.

The tablet will have 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

Xiaomi recently introduced the Redmi Pad in India and plans to do likewise in Pakistan. It is the first tablet from Xiaomi’s sub-brand.

This all-metal device has a flat bevelled bezel. The back and frame are made of aluminium.

The Redmi Pad’s 10.61-inch IPS LCD screen has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The right side of the screen has the front camera. It has a 1200 x 2000 resolution, a 15:9 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of brightness.

The 7.1mm-thick Redmi Pad weighs 465 grammes. The tablet features an 8,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging. However, a 22.5W charger is included.

The Redmi Pad will have 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Pad price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Pad expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,499/-

Xiaomi Redmi Pad specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI 13 Dimensions 250.5 x 158.1 x 7.1 mm Weight 465 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver, Mint Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: N/A

SIM2: N/A 3G Band N/A 4G Band N/A Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Adreno 640 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 10.6 Inches Resolution 1200 x 2000 Pixels (~220 PPI) Protection To be confirmed Extra Features 90Hz, 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE GPS No Radio (not yet confirmed) USB USB Type-C port NFC Yes Features Sensors Accelerometer Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 8000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

Also Read Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs The Oppo Reno 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. It...