YouTube is adding data stories for its users

YouTube’s new Data Stories feature your channel’s growth analytics.

The AI compiles these into stories and sends them to YouTubers to review.

Data Stories are a test feature, so not many people can use them right now.

Advertisement

By adding Data Stories to its interface, YouTube is making its community insights even better.

Keeping track of metrics and growth is a pain (at minimum). Analytic hunting is moderately anxiety-inducing because it involves tracking all the ways you’ve acquired attention over time.

It’s unhealthy for an individual, and while I appreciate that this is a business for the ordinary YouTuber or Instagrammer, it must be intellectually and emotionally demanding to calculate one’s online worth.

This new function may be beneficial because it decreases the mental work needed for analytics charting. Here come the Data Stories.

Data Stories feature your channel’s growth analytics. The AI compiles these into stories and sends them to YouTubers to review.

These stories include audience, content, monetization, and YouTube. All of these define Data Stories metrics. The audience will tell users how many new and returning viewers they have.

Advertisement

YouTube gives viewers recommendations on how to operate their channel shows, such as thumbnails and caption ideas.

Content and monetization refer to a YouTuber’s output and reception (for the former) and their earnings (for the latter).

Data Stories are a test feature, so not many people can use them right now. Influencers are the only people who can access the feature and use it however they want.

As more people read these stories, we’ll learn more about the kind of information they contain and how useful they are.

Also Read Elon Musk can finalize Twitter deal by Oct 28 without lawsuit A Delaware judge halts Twitter's case against Elon Musk. The delay will...