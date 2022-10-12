YouTube launches ‘Handles’ to identify creators channels

YouTube has added a new feature called handles, which is meant to help creators learn more about their channels.

The handles will appear on shorts, channels, comments, video descriptions, and more.

They’ll be released for everyone and be identifiable by app within the YouTube app.

You don’t need to be a high-quality creator with thousands of followers to use these handles. The software confirms that each user will have their own handle.

Social media handles and usernames are commonplace. Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram all use the functionality. YouTube recently offered minimal help for the ordeal.

This would help authors publish their channels with video titles and short descriptions. The makers would close by mentioning the video’s support channels.

Previously, the functionality wasn’t as popular. The @ symbol changes everything.

Previously, tagging a person required replying to another user’s comment.

Seeing the platform enter a TikTok-like category is refreshing. TikTok is engaging and performing well. Inspiration couldn’t hurt, right?

We’ll see such handles supported next week. The goal is to preserve the creators’ channel names. The app specifies a specific time for this feature. Creators can use it first.

Once a handle is active, YouTube will create a matching URL. This allows the creator to sell their product online and across media channels.

If a channel has that URL, no modification is needed. This URL redirects users to another URL-based handle.

So, as you can see, everyone who uses the app will eventually be able to choose their own handle. So, creators on the platform need to keep an eye out for notifications that come by next month and be ready to act on them.

