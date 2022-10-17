YouTube releases widgets for home screens of iPhone and iPad

YouTube has added home screen widgets for the iPhone and iPad that can be used as shortcuts.

Long press the home screen to launch the widget picker from the top left corner.

By 2022, iOS will have a Gmail inbox, Drive XL iPad settings, and Translate shortcuts.

YouTube is getting into the race by adding widgets to the home screens of the iPhone and iPad. These widgets have been added so that they can be used as shortcuts.

One of these “Quick Actions,” which is 4×2 and is said to be the fastest way to browse YouTube, is one of these widgets for the iPhone. Aside from this, there is a “Search YouTube” field that lets you quickly open the UI with the keyboard open while the icon brings up the voice search.

“Home,” “Shorts,” and “Subscriptions” are other widgets that can be used as shortcuts to open the corresponding actions right away.

The widget users drew shapes around the icons that are at the bottom of the bar. As the name suggests, the home takes you to the main page, while shorts take you to YouTube’s huge collection of short videos.

At the bottom, there is also a “search” widget that is 22 and has a black or white background. It lets you type text quickly.

YouTube’s new home screen widgets for iPhone and iPad users were released two weeks ago and are now live in version 17.40.5.

The company launched these widgets and six lock screen widgets. It appears to be simplifying the user experience.

