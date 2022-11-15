A $100 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Top Black Friday deal this year

One of the best Android smartphones available is the Galaxy Z Fold 4

One of the best Android smartphones available is the Galaxy Z Fold 4, although many people may be turned off by its outrageous pricing.

Samsung is back at it with the early Black Friday discounts after delivering some appealing offers last week. If you signed up for Samsung’s early access programme and have some devices to trade in, you can get the Z Fold 4 for as little as $100, making it one of the greatest Black Friday prices.

After registering for early access deals, two bargains become accessible. If you don’t have anything to trade in, you can save $450, bringing the price of the Z Fold 4 down to $1,350, which is a significant savings in and of itself. The offer gets better if you are willing to trade some expensive gadgets. Your second choice is to receive $350 off the device in exchange for your first device and up to $1,000 off in exchange for your second device, leaving you with just $100 to pay for the item.

In the event that you neglected to register for Early Access, you might still receive up to $1470 in trade-in values and $300 in instant savings as opposed to $350, allowing you to purchase a 256GB Z Fold 4 for $150.

You’ll need some priceless tools to take full advantage of that fantastic deal, but it is one nonetheless. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S22 Ultra are the only two devices that will save you $1,000, but you’ll at least have more options to save $470.

Actually, customers looking to upgrade from the Fold 3 from last year are best served by this offer. With battery life that is so good it potentially surpass the S22 Ultra and a main camera that at long last competes with other contemporary devices, the Fold 4 takes everything that was fantastic about that phone and cranks it up to eleven. On the other hand, the Fold 3 had terrible battery life, which was the main factor in my decision to return to my S21 Ultra.

