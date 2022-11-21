Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specs

Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and features.

Apple iPhone 11 is currently available in the market, the twin camera setup on the Apple iPhone 11’s horizontal camera includes a flash in the center to improve photography.

Additionally, it displays the device’s 5.65-inch screen and camera setup. Unknown is whether Samsung produced the OLED panels for Apple’s iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11’s Hexa-core processor speeds up work. The display of the iPhone 11 is protected by scratch-resistant glass. The device’s screen is resistant to scratches and coin damage.

All user data can fit in the Apple iPhone 11’s 64 GB internal storage. The brand’s smallest and most practical software to date is IOS 11.

iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan

iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 99,999 – 114,999/-

iPhone 11 Specifications

Build OS IOS 13 Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor Chipset Apple A13 (7 nm+) Display Technology Liquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features 625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing Memory Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer , Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes , Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh Talktime up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs – Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

