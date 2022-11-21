Advertisement
Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specs

Articles
  • Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and features.

Apple iPhone 11 is currently available in the market, the twin camera setup on the Apple iPhone 11’s horizontal camera includes a flash in the center to improve photography.

Additionally, it displays the device’s 5.65-inch screen and camera setup. Unknown is whether Samsung produced the OLED panels for Apple’s iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11’s Hexa-core processor speeds up work. The display of the iPhone 11 is protected by scratch-resistant glass. The device’s screen is resistant to scratches and coin damage.

All user data can fit in the Apple iPhone 11’s 64 GB internal storage. The brand’s smallest and most practical software to date is IOS 11.

iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan

iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 99,999 – 114,999/-

iPhone 11 Specifications

BuildOSIOS 13
Dimensions150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorChipsetApple A13 (7 nm+)
DisplayTechnologyLiquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass
Extra Features625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh
Talktimeup to 17 hrs
Musicplayup to 65 hrs
– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

