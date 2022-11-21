Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specs

Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & special features
Apple introduced iPhone 8 with fair price in Pakistan. 4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS...
Apple iPhone 11 is currently available in the market, the twin camera setup on the Apple iPhone 11’s horizontal camera includes a flash in the center to improve photography.
Additionally, it displays the device’s 5.65-inch screen and camera setup. Unknown is whether Samsung produced the OLED panels for Apple’s iPhone 11.
The iPhone 11’s Hexa-core processor speeds up work. The display of the iPhone 11 is protected by scratch-resistant glass. The device’s screen is resistant to scratches and coin damage.
All user data can fit in the Apple iPhone 11’s 64 GB internal storage. The brand’s smallest and most practical software to date is IOS 11.
iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 99,999 – 114,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 13
|Dimensions
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|Chipset
|Apple A13 (7 nm+)
|Display
|Technology
|Liquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|Extra Features
|625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 17 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 65 hrs
|– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
