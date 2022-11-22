Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & special features

Apple released iPhone 11 with fair price in Pakistan, displaying its fresh and unique design.

Apple released iPhone 11 with fair price in Pakistan, displaying its fresh and unique design. As seen in the image above, the back of the Apple iPhone 11 has a horizontal twin camera configuration and a flash in the middle, which will make its photography better and more appealing.

In addition to the device’s camera configuration, its 5.65-inch display has also been disclosed. Apple 11 has OLED panels, but it’s unconfirmed where they came from because they were from Samsung.

Apple’s iPhone 11 has a Hexa core processor for easy jobs. The sleek and stylish iPhone 11 will have scratch-resistant glass. The device’s screen is now scratch- and key-resistant.

64 GB of built-in storage is adequate for Apple iPhone 11 users to store all their data and IOS 11 software, which is the brand’s lightest and most capable software.

This brand chose Apple A11 Bionic for its next flagship. If we talk about the iPhone 11’s front side, it will include a single powerful and responsive camera that can also record videos.

Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,899/-

Apple iPhone 11 specs

Build OS IOS 13 Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor Chipset Apple A13 (7 nm+) Display Technology Liquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features 625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut , 120 Hz touch-sensing Memory Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera , HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro -EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps , Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/ command /dial, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh Talktime up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs – Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

