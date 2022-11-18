Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in Pakistan & special features
Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in Pakistan & special features

Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in Pakistan & special features

Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Apple iPhone 13 has a Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.
  • The iPhone 13 Mini has a 24238 mAh battery and 20W fast charging.
  • 128GB of internal memory is adequate to store your files.
Advertisement

Apple released the iPhone 13 Mini with fair price in Pakistan. John Prosser’s latest video contains further information about the next iPhones, iPhone 13. Prosser said Apple plans to unveil the Apple iPhone 13 Mini this year.

The smartphone includes a powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone has Apple GPU 5-core graphics.

The smartphone has a 5.4-inch screen and full HD (1080 x 2340) resolution. Apple iPhone 13 has a Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, the latest and best.

This smartphone boasts oleophobic scratch-resistant glass. 4GB of RAM provides Apple’s iPhone 13 Mini additional power. 128GB of internal memory is adequate to store your files.

This Apple 13 Mini has two cameras. Both cameras are 12 megapixels. The front dual camera features 12 megapixels, SL 3D, depth/biometrics sensor. Face ID protects this iPhone 13 Mini’s info.

IP68 dust/water resistant for 6m/30min. The forthcoming phone’s battery is huge. The iPhone 13 Mini has a 24238 mAh battery and 20W fast charging. 13 Mini will compete with Samsung and other smartphone brands.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in Pakistan is Rs. 223,399/-

Apple iPhone 13 Mini specs

BuildOSIOS 15
Dimensions131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm
Weight141 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz + 4 x X.X GHz)
ChipsetApple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size5.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~477 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Wide color gamut, True-tone
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS) + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesVideo ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to XXfps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6 + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands, and dictation, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 2438 mAh
Standbyup to 17 hrs
Musicplayup to 55 hrs
– Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Also Read

Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in Pakistan with OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display
Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in Pakistan with OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display

Tipster John Prosser has released a new video in which he reveals...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story