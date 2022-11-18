Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in Pakistan & special features

Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in Pakistan with OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display
Tipster John Prosser has released a new video in which he reveals...
Apple released the iPhone 13 Mini with fair price in Pakistan. John Prosser’s latest video contains further information about the next iPhones, iPhone 13. Prosser said Apple plans to unveil the Apple iPhone 13 Mini this year.
The smartphone includes a powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone has Apple GPU 5-core graphics.
The smartphone has a 5.4-inch screen and full HD (1080 x 2340) resolution. Apple iPhone 13 has a Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, the latest and best.
This smartphone boasts oleophobic scratch-resistant glass. 4GB of RAM provides Apple’s iPhone 13 Mini additional power. 128GB of internal memory is adequate to store your files.
This Apple 13 Mini has two cameras. Both cameras are 12 megapixels. The front dual camera features 12 megapixels, SL 3D, depth/biometrics sensor. Face ID protects this iPhone 13 Mini’s info.
IP68 dust/water resistant for 6m/30min. The forthcoming phone’s battery is huge. The iPhone 13 Mini has a 24238 mAh battery and 20W fast charging. 13 Mini will compete with Samsung and other smartphone brands.
The Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in Pakistan is Rs. 223,399/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15
|Dimensions
|131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|141 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz + 4 x X.X GHz)
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|5.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~477 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Wide color gamut, True-tone
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS) + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to XXfps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6 + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands, and dictation, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 2438 mAh
|Standby
|up to 17 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 55 hrs
|– Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
