Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in Pakistan & special features

Apple released the iPhone 13 Mini with fair price in Pakistan. John Prosser’s latest video contains further information about the next iPhones, iPhone 13. Prosser said Apple plans to unveil the Apple iPhone 13 Mini this year.

The smartphone includes a powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone has Apple GPU 5-core graphics.

The smartphone has a 5.4-inch screen and full HD (1080 x 2340) resolution. Apple iPhone 13 has a Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, the latest and best.

This smartphone boasts oleophobic scratch-resistant glass. 4GB of RAM provides Apple’s iPhone 13 Mini additional power. 128GB of internal memory is adequate to store your files.

This Apple 13 Mini has two cameras. Both cameras are 12 megapixels. The front dual camera features 12 megapixels, SL 3D, depth/biometrics sensor. Face ID protects this iPhone 13 Mini’s info.

IP68 dust/water resistant for 6m/30min. The forthcoming phone’s battery is huge. The iPhone 13 Mini has a 24238 mAh battery and 20W fast charging. 13 Mini will compete with Samsung and other smartphone brands.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in Pakistan is Rs. 223,399/-

Apple iPhone 13 Mini specs

Build OS IOS 15 Dimensions 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm Weight 141 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz + 4 x X.X GHz) Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 5.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~477 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Wide color gamut, True-tone Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, NVMe Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS) + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to XXfps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6 + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands, and dictation, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2438 mAh Standby up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 55 hrs – Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

