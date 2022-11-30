Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan and features

Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications.

A new Pro version of Apple’s new iPhone 14 will soon be available in the market. The company’s forthcoming smartphone generation has some substantial changes, according to the most recent report. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro will be the name of the company’s future smartphone.

The device is exceptionally rapid thanks to the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which is the most potent one currently on the market, and the 3.22 GHz Hexa Core CPU from Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro. This smartphone also has an Apple GPU graphics processor with five cores.

The smartphone’s 6.1-inch LCD screen is full HD and has a resolution of 1179 x 2556 pixels. The Apple iPhone 14’s LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display is the newest and is known for generating top-notch results. This smartphone is shielded by glass that resists scratches and has an oleophobic coating.

The power of Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro is increased by its 6 gigabytes of RAM. Your data can easily fit on the device’s internal memory, which is 128/256/512 gigabytes. The back of the new Apple 14 Pro is equipped with four cameras. The primary camera’s 48 megapixels are verified, but there could be more. The front of the device houses a single selfie camera, which has not yet been confirmed to work with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

Your data is protected by the Face ID reader on this smartphone. Furthermore, there is an IP68 dust/water resistance up to 6m for 30 minutes. The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro will also have a sizable battery and quick battery charging, though this has not been confirmed.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 470,000/-

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

BUILD OS IOS 16 Dimensions 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm Weight 206 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

BUILD OS IOS 16 Dimensions 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm Weight 206 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 PROCESSOR CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard) Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1179 x 2556 Pixels (~461 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP , f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3200 mAh, 12.38 Wh) – Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W