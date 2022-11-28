Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan and features

Advertisement
  Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan and specifications.

Apple might release a “Ultra” model to replace the iPhone “Pro Max” the following year. Because the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra won’t be available for purchase for another year, there isn’t much information.

This phone’s screen and cameras will probably be better than those on the model it replaces. It will also have processors that are more powerful.

The Apple A16 Bionic CPU and 8GB of RAM perform the work.

This iPhone has the largest battery and the screen with the most pixels.

Apple’s iPhone 15 ultra has three cameras: a 48 MP primary wide-angle camera with OIS, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto camera.

The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 431,999/-
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Specifications

BUILDOSIOS 16
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
PROCESSORCPU3.46 Ghz Hexa Core
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast battery charging

