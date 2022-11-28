Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan and features

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan and specifications.

Apple might release a “Ultra” model to replace the iPhone “Pro Max” the following year. Because the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra won’t be available for purchase for another year, there isn’t much information.

This phone’s screen and cameras will probably be better than those on the model it replaces. It will also have processors that are more powerful.

Advertisement

The Apple A16 Bionic CPU and 8GB of RAM perform the work.

This iPhone has the largest battery and the screen with the most pixels.

Apple’s iPhone 15 ultra has three cameras: a 48 MP primary wide-angle camera with OIS, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto camera.

The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Specifications

BUILD OS IOS 16 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 PROCESSOR CPU 3.46 Ghz Hexa Core Chipset Apple A16 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO , QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust /water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4700 mAh – Fast battery charging

Also Read iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and features. iPhone 12 Pro is...