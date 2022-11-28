Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan and features

iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and features. iPhone 12 Pro is...
Apple might release a “Ultra” model to replace the iPhone “Pro Max” the following year. Because the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra won’t be available for purchase for another year, there isn’t much information.
This phone’s screen and cameras will probably be better than those on the model it replaces. It will also have processors that are more powerful.
The Apple A16 Bionic CPU and 8GB of RAM perform the work.
This iPhone has the largest battery and the screen with the most pixels.
Apple’s iPhone 15 ultra has three cameras: a 48 MP primary wide-angle camera with OIS, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto camera.
The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.
|BUILD
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.46 Ghz Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4700 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
