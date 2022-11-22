Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & features

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra has a 6.7 inches screen.

The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.

The iPhone 15 Ultra from Apple has three cameras.

Advertisement

Apple might replace the “Pro Max” iPhone with an “Ultra” model the following year. The Apple iPhone 15 Ultra won’t be on sale for another year, so not much is known about it.

This phone is likely to have better cameras and a better screen than the one it replaces. It will also have more powerful processors.

The A16 Bionic CPU and 8 GB of RAM from Apple do the work.

This iPhone has the biggest battery and the screen with the most pixels. The phone’s screen will be 6.7 inches in size.

The iPhone 15 Ultra from Apple has three cameras: a 12 MP telephoto camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 48 MP wide-angle primary camera with OIS. A 4700 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Also Read Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specs Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and features. Apple iPhone 11 is...

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 431,999/-

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra specs

BUILD OS IOS 16 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 PROCESSOR CPU 3.46 Ghz Hexa Core Chipset Apple A16 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO , QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust /water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4700 mAh – Fast battery charging Advertisement