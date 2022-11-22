Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & features

Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specs
Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and features. Apple iPhone 11 is...
Apple might replace the “Pro Max” iPhone with an “Ultra” model the following year. The Apple iPhone 15 Ultra won’t be on sale for another year, so not much is known about it.
This phone is likely to have better cameras and a better screen than the one it replaces. It will also have more powerful processors.
The A16 Bionic CPU and 8 GB of RAM from Apple do the work.
This iPhone has the biggest battery and the screen with the most pixels. The phone’s screen will be 6.7 inches in size.
The iPhone 15 Ultra from Apple has three cameras: a 12 MP telephoto camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 48 MP wide-angle primary camera with OIS. A 4700 mAh battery gives the phone power.
|BUILD
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.46 Ghz Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4700 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
