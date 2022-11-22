Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & features

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & features

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra

Advertisement
  • Apple iPhone 15 Ultra has a 6.7 inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.
  • The iPhone 15 Ultra from Apple has three cameras.
Advertisement

Apple might replace the “Pro Max” iPhone with an “Ultra” model the following year. The Apple iPhone 15 Ultra won’t be on sale for another year, so not much is known about it.

This phone is likely to have better cameras and a better screen than the one it replaces. It will also have more powerful processors.

The A16 Bionic CPU and 8 GB of RAM from Apple do the work.

This iPhone has the biggest battery and the screen with the most pixels. The phone’s screen will be 6.7 inches in size.

The iPhone 15 Ultra from Apple has three cameras: a 12 MP telephoto camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 48 MP wide-angle primary camera with OIS. A 4700 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specs
Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specs

Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and features. Apple iPhone 11 is...

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 431,999/-

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra specs

BUILDOSIOS 16
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
PROCESSORCPU3.46 Ghz Hexa Core
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast battery charging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story