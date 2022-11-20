Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and specifications

Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and features.

Apple iPhone 6 is currently available in the market, the smartphone has a 12-megapixel front camera and a 7-megapixel back camera.

The phone runs iOS 8 and is powered by a quad-core processor and Apple A8 chipset.

It sports a ground-breaking Sapphire crystal-glass touch screen that is virtually hard to break, along with a variety of other cutting-edge and improved features like a fingerprint sensor, noise-cancelling technology, and up to 32GB of internal memory.

The phone is powered by a 1810 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 10,999 – 15,999/-

Apple iPhone 6 Specifications

Build OS iOS 8 Dimensions 138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm Weight 129 g SIM Single SIM (Micro-SIM) Colors Space Gray , White/Silver, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 Processor CPU 1.4 GHZ Dual-core Cyclone (ARM v8-based) Chipset Apple A8 GPU PowerVR GX6650 (hexa-core graphics) Display Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 4.7 Inches Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density) Memory Built-in 32GB built-in, 1 GB RAM Card No Camera Main 8MP, 3264×2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash Features 1.5ï¿½m pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face and smile detection, image stabilization, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 1.2 MP, 720p, burst, HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB Yes NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro , proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint sensor (Touch ID) Audio 3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone Browser HTML (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, iBooks PDF reader Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps , AirDrop file sharing , Scratch-resistant glass back panel, Voice memo/ command /dial, Speakerphone Battery Capacity 1810 mAh Standby up to 250 hrs Talktime up to 14 hrs Musicplay up to 50 hrs

