Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and specifications
Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and specifications

Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and specifications

Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and specifications

Advertisement
  • Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and features.

Apple iPhone 6 is currently available in the market, the smartphone has a 12-megapixel front camera and a 7-megapixel back camera.

The phone runs iOS 8 and is powered by a quad-core processor and Apple A8 chipset.

Advertisement

It sports a ground-breaking Sapphire crystal-glass touch screen that is virtually hard to break, along with a variety of other cutting-edge and improved features like a fingerprint sensor, noise-cancelling technology, and up to 32GB of internal memory.

The phone is powered by a 1810 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 10,999 – 15,999/-

Apple iPhone 6 Specifications

BuildOSiOS 8
Dimensions138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm
Weight129 g
SIMSingle SIM (Micro-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, White/Silver, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600
ProcessorCPU1.4 GHZ Dual-core Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
ChipsetApple A8
GPUPowerVR GX6650 (hexa-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size4.7 Inches
Resolution750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB built-in, 1 GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain8MP, 3264×2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
Features1.5ï¿½m pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face and smile detection, image stabilization, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front1.2 MP, 720p, burst, HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot
Bluetoothv4.0 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBYes
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint sensor (Touch ID)
Audio3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
BrowserHTML (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, iBooks PDF reader Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, AirDrop file sharing, Scratch-resistant glass back panel, Voice memo/command/dial, Speakerphone
BatteryCapacity1810 mAh
Standbyup to 250 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs
Musicplayup to 50 hrs

Also Read

Apple IPhone SE 4 Price in Pakistan & Specifications
Apple IPhone SE 4 Price in Pakistan & Specifications

The phone could have a 5.7 to 6.1 inch display. It is...

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story