Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and specifications

Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and specifications

Apple iPhone 6 is currently available in the market, the smartphone include a 12-megapixel camera on the front and a 7-megapixel camera on the rear.

The phone run iOS 8, and is powered by an Apple A8 chipset and a Quad-core processor.

Along with a number of other innovative and upgraded features, including a fingerprint sensor, noise-cancelling technology, and up to 32GB of internal memory, it has a ground-breaking Sapphire crystal-glass touch screen that is practically impossible to break.

Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 10,999 – 15,999/-

Apple iPhone 6 Specifications

BuildOSiOS 8
Dimensions138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm
Weight129 g
SIMSingle SIM (Micro-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, White/Silver, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600
ProcessorCPU1.4 GHZ Dual-core Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
ChipsetApple A8
GPUPowerVR GX6650 (hexa-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size4.7 Inches
Resolution750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB built-in, 1 GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain8MP, 3264×2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
Features1.5ï¿½m pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face and smile detection, image stabilization, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front1.2 MP, 720p, burst, HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot
Bluetoothv4.0 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBYes
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint sensor (Touch ID)
Audio3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
BrowserHTML (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, iBooks PDF reader Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, AirDrop file sharing, Scratch-resistant glass back panel, Voice memo/command/dial, Speakerphone
BatteryCapacity1810 mAh
Standbyup to 250 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs
Musicplayup to 50 hrs

