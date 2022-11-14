Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and specifications

Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and features.

Apple iPhone 6 is currently available in the market, the smartphone include a 12-megapixel camera on the front and a 7-megapixel camera on the rear.

The phone run iOS 8, and is powered by an Apple A8 chipset and a Quad-core processor.

Along with a number of other innovative and upgraded features, including a fingerprint sensor, noise-cancelling technology, and up to 32GB of internal memory, it has a ground-breaking Sapphire crystal-glass touch screen that is practically impossible to break.

Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 10,999 – 15,999/-

Apple iPhone 6 Specifications

Build OS iOS 8 Dimensions 138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm Weight 129 g SIM Single SIM (Micro-SIM) Colors Space Gray, White/Silver, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 Processor CPU 1.4 GHZ Dual-core Cyclone (ARM v8-based) Chipset Apple A8 GPU PowerVR GX6650 (hexa-core graphics) Display Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 4.7 Inches Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density) Memory Built-in 32GB built-in, 1 GB RAM Card No Camera Main 8MP, 3264×2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash Features 1.5ï¿½m pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face and smile detection, image stabilization, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 1.2 MP, 720p, burst, HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB Yes NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint sensor (Touch ID) Audio 3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone Browser HTML (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, iBooks PDF reader Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, AirDrop file sharing, Scratch-resistant glass back panel, Voice memo/ command /dial, Speakerphone Battery Capacity 1810 mAh Standby up to 250 hrs Talktime up to 14 hrs Musicplay up to 50 hrs

