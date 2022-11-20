Apple iPhone 6s price in Pakistan and features

Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and specifications
Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and features. Apple iPhone 6 is...
The iPhone 6S in currently available in the market, the price is reasonable. More RAM, a new screen, a speedier processor, and a better camera are all included in the smartphone.
The A9 CPU featured in the Apple iPhone 6s was constructed by Samsung using the 14nm manufacturing technology.
The iPhone 6s has two gigabytes, as opposed to just one. App addicts benefit from the iPhone 6s’ cache and Apple’s A9 CPU because they don’t have to restart their apps as often after they have been closed in the background.
The phone is powered by a 1715 mAh battery.
iPhone 6s Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 12,999 – 18,999/-
|Build
|OS
|iOS 9
|Dimensions
|138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm
|Weight
|143 g
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700)
|Processor
|CPU
|Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister
|Chipset
|Apple A9
|Display
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
|Protection
|Ion-Strengthened Glass, Sapphire Crystal Glass with Oleophobic Coating
|Extra Features
|3D Touch display, Display Zoom
|Memory
|Built-in
|16/64/128GB built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, 4608 x 2592 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video 1080p@60fps, 720p@240fps, 2ndry 5 MP, 720p@30fps, face detection, HDR, panorama
|Front
|5.0 MP Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB (v2.0, reversible connector)
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
|Audio
|3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Document editor, Photo/video editor, Audio/video player and editor, TV-out, iCloud cloud service, iCloud Keychain
|Battery
|Capacity
|1715 mAh
|Standby
|up to 240 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 50 hrs
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.