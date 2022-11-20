Apple iPhone 6s price in Pakistan and features

Apple iPhone 6s price in Pakistan and specifications.

The iPhone 6S in currently available in the market, the price is reasonable. More RAM, a new screen, a speedier processor, and a better camera are all included in the smartphone.

The A9 CPU featured in the Apple iPhone 6s was constructed by Samsung using the 14nm manufacturing technology.

The iPhone 6s has two gigabytes, as opposed to just one. App addicts benefit from the iPhone 6s’ cache and Apple’s A9 CPU because they don’t have to restart their apps as often after they have been closed in the background.

The phone is powered by a 1715 mAh battery.

iPhone 6s Price in Pakistan

iPhone 6s Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 12,999 – 18,999/-

iPhone 6s Specifications

Build OS iOS 9 Dimensions 138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm Weight 143 g SIM Nano-SIM Colors Space Gray , Silver, Gold, Rose Gold Frequency 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700) Processor CPU Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister Chipset Apple A9 Display Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 4.7 inches Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density) Protection Ion-Strengthened Glass, Sapphire Crystal Glass with Oleophobic Coating Extra Features 3D Touch display, Display Zoom Memory Built-in 16/64/128GB built-in, 2GB RAM Card No Camera Main 12 MP, 4608 x 2592 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video 1080p@60fps, 720p@240fps, 2ndry 5 MP, 720p@30fps, face detection, HDR, panorama Front 5.0 MP Camera Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v4.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB USB (v2.0, reversible connector) NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro , proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint Audio 3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Document editor, Photo/video editor, Audio/video player and editor, TV-out, iCloud cloud service, iCloud Keychain Battery Capacity 1715 mAh Standby up to 240 hrs Talktime up to 14 hrs Musicplay up to 50 hrs

