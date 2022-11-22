Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Apple produced a new 3rd-generation iPhone SE 3 with fair price in Pakistan.
  • The phone’s 5.4-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and full HD.
  • Apple A14 Bionic, the most powerful chipset, and a 2.2 GHz Hexa Core processor.
Apple produced a new 3rd-generation iPhone SE 3 with fair price in Pakistan. The first was presented in 2016, thus we had to wait four years for the second generation of the SE model, but the gap between the second and third generation will be only one year, as Apple will reportedly introduce the Apple iPhone SE 3.

The smartphone includes Apple A14 Bionic, the most powerful chipset, and a 2.2 GHz Hexa Core processor to make it incredibly speedy. Under the hood of this phone is an Apple 4-core GPU.

The phone’s 5.4-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and full HD. Apple’s iPhone SE has a Retina IPS LCD Touchscreen display, the latest and best.

Ion-strengthened glass and oleophobic layer protect this smartphone. Apple’s iPhone SE 3 has 3GB of RAM, which boosts its speed. 64 gigabytes of internal memory is adequate to store your files.

This new Apple SE 3 has one camera. The 12-megapixel main camera takes stunning photos of your loved ones. Its 7-megapixel front camera is great.

Apple’s iPhone SE 3 has a fingerprint reader to protect data. Dust/water resistant up to 6m for 30 mins. The forthcoming phone has a big battery.

iPhone SE 3 has a 2821 mAh battery with Fast battery charging. With SE 3, Samsung and other smartphone firms will have a rival.

Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 118,999/-

Apple iPhone SE 3 specs

BuildOSIOS 14
Dimensions138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
WeightN/A
SIMeSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – A1662, A1723
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46(5200), 48, 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetApple A14 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.69 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~308 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MemoryBuilt-in64/128/256GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain12 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, OIS, stereo sound rec.)
Front7 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSiri natural language commands and dictation, Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 2821 mAh
– Fast battery charging

