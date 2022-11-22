Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan & special features

Apple produced a new 3rd-generation iPhone SE 3 with fair price in Pakistan.

Apple produced a new 3rd-generation iPhone SE 3 with fair price in Pakistan. The first was presented in 2016, thus we had to wait four years for the second generation of the SE model, but the gap between the second and third generation will be only one year, as Apple will reportedly introduce the Apple iPhone SE 3.

The smartphone includes Apple A14 Bionic, the most powerful chipset, and a 2.2 GHz Hexa Core processor to make it incredibly speedy. Under the hood of this phone is an Apple 4-core GPU.

The phone’s 5.4-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and full HD. Apple’s iPhone SE has a Retina IPS LCD Touchscreen display, the latest and best.

Ion-strengthened glass and oleophobic layer protect this smartphone. Apple’s iPhone SE 3 has 3GB of RAM, which boosts its speed. 64 gigabytes of internal memory is adequate to store your files.

This new Apple SE 3 has one camera. The 12-megapixel main camera takes stunning photos of your loved ones. Its 7-megapixel front camera is great.

Apple’s iPhone SE 3 has a fingerprint reader to protect data. Dust/water resistant up to 6m for 30 mins. The forthcoming phone has a big battery.

iPhone SE 3 has a 2821 mAh battery with Fast battery charging. With SE 3, Samsung and other smartphone firms will have a rival.

Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 118,999/-

Apple iPhone SE 3 specs

Build OS IOS 14 Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm Weight N/A SIM eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – A1662, A1723 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46(5200), 48, 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset Apple A14 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.69 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~308 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Memory Built-in 64/128/256GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card No Camera Main 12 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, OIS, stereo sound rec.) Front 7 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps ), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro , Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Siri natural language commands and dictation, Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2821 mAh – Fast battery charging

