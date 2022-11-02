Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan & special features
Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan & special features

Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan & special features

Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Apple produce iPhone SE 3 with reasonable price in Pakistan.
  • Four years passed between the introduction of the first and second generations of the SE model .
  • This iPhone is equipped with Apple’s 4-core graphics processing unit (GPU).
Advertisement

Apple produce  iPhone SE 3 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Four years passed between the introduction of the first and second generations of the SE model (2016 and 2018, respectively), but it appears that the gap between the second and third generations will be only one year old, as Apple is rumoured to release the Apple iPhone SE 3 in 2019.

The Apple iPhone SE 3 is equipped with a 2.2 GHz Hexa Core processor and an Apple A14 Bionic chipset, making it an extremely speedy smartphone.

This iPhone is equipped with Apple’s 4-core graphics processing unit (GPU). The smartphone’s screen is 5.4 inches and offers a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The Apple iPhone SE features a cutting-edge, award-winning Retina IPS LCD Touchscreen display. This smartphone sports an oleophobic layer and Ion-strengthened glass for protection.

As a result of its three gigabytes of random-access memory, Apple’s iPhone SE 3 is more powerful than its predecessor.

The 64 GB of built-in storage space on the phone is plenty for all of your media and documents. The new Apple SE 3 has a single camera system at its rear.

Advertisement

The main camera’s resolution of 12 megapixels allows for stunning portraits of your family and friends. The front-facing camera has an incredible 7 megapixels.

This Apple iPhone SE 3 has a fingerprint reader for further security. The device has a dustproof IP68 rating and can withstand water immersion of up to 6 metres for 30 minutes.

The forthcoming smartphone has a large battery as well. The iPhone SE 3 is powered by a 2821 mAh battery with Fast battery charging, providing ample backup time for the device. Competition for Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers has arrived with the release of SE 3.

Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 118,999/-

Apple iPhone SE 3 specs

BuildOSIOS 14
Dimensions138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
WeightN/A
SIMeSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – A1662, A1723
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46(5200), 48, 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetApple A14 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.69 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~308 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MemoryBuilt-in64/128/256GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain12 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, OIS, stereo sound rec.)
Front7 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSiri natural language commands and dictation, Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 2821 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Also Read

Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan with 5.8-inch display
Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan with 5.8-inch display

iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch display, just like last year's model, and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan and features
The global debut of Xiaomi 13 series is scheduled for February 26
The global debut of Xiaomi 13 series is scheduled for February 26
iPhone X price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone X price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story