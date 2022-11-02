Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan & special features

Apple produce iPhone SE 3 with reasonable price in Pakistan.

Four years passed between the introduction of the first and second generations of the SE model .

This iPhone is equipped with Apple’s 4-core graphics processing unit (GPU).

Advertisement

Apple produce iPhone SE 3 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Four years passed between the introduction of the first and second generations of the SE model (2016 and 2018, respectively), but it appears that the gap between the second and third generations will be only one year old, as Apple is rumoured to release the Apple iPhone SE 3 in 2019.

The Apple iPhone SE 3 is equipped with a 2.2 GHz Hexa Core processor and an Apple A14 Bionic chipset, making it an extremely speedy smartphone.

This iPhone is equipped with Apple’s 4-core graphics processing unit (GPU). The smartphone’s screen is 5.4 inches and offers a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The Apple iPhone SE features a cutting-edge, award-winning Retina IPS LCD Touchscreen display. This smartphone sports an oleophobic layer and Ion-strengthened glass for protection.

As a result of its three gigabytes of random-access memory, Apple’s iPhone SE 3 is more powerful than its predecessor.

The 64 GB of built-in storage space on the phone is plenty for all of your media and documents. The new Apple SE 3 has a single camera system at its rear.

Advertisement

The main camera’s resolution of 12 megapixels allows for stunning portraits of your family and friends. The front-facing camera has an incredible 7 megapixels.

This Apple iPhone SE 3 has a fingerprint reader for further security. The device has a dustproof IP68 rating and can withstand water immersion of up to 6 metres for 30 minutes.

The forthcoming smartphone has a large battery as well. The iPhone SE 3 is powered by a 2821 mAh battery with Fast battery charging, providing ample backup time for the device. Competition for Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers has arrived with the release of SE 3.

Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 118,999/-

Apple iPhone SE 3 specs

Build OS IOS 14 Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm Weight N/A SIM eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – A1662, A1723 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46(5200), 48, 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset Apple A14 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.69 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~308 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Memory Built-in 64/128/256GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card No Camera Main 12 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, OIS, stereo sound rec.) Front 7 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Siri natural language commands and dictation, Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2821 mAh – Fast battery charging

Also Read Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan with 5.8-inch display iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch display, just like last year's model, and...