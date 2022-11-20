Apple IPhone SE 4 Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Apple iPhone 12 to be released in 4 variants, sources
Apple is getting ready to launch the iPhone SE, a brand-new device. The new SE 4, which is the SE series’s direct successor, is in its fourth generation.
The phone could have a 5.7 to 6.1 inch display, just like in the XR series by Apple. The major addition in this device is the notch. It is expected that the upcoming flagship Apple SE 4 could have a notch display. If the phone gets this notch display, then this will be the first iPhone SE with a notch display
There is no confirmation yet, but the new Apple iPhone SE 4 could have 4 GB of RAM and an A15 Bionic chip.
The official date of launch has not been set yet, but it is likely to happen in 2023 or 2024.
The price of the Apple iPhone SE 4 in Pakistan is likely to be Rs. 129,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – A1662, A1723
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46(5200), 48, 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic – (5nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, OIS, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Siri natural language commands and dictation, Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-ion Non removable
|– Fast battery charging
