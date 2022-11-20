Apple IPhone SE 4 Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Advertisement
Apple IPhone SE 4

Apple is getting ready to launch the iPhone SE, a brand-new device. The new SE 4, which is the SE series’s direct successor, is in its fourth generation.

The phone could have a 5.7 to 6.1 inch display, just like in the XR series by Apple. The major addition in this device is the notch. It is expected that the upcoming flagship Apple SE 4 could have a notch display. If the phone gets this notch display, then this will be the first iPhone SE with a notch display

There is no confirmation yet, but the new Apple iPhone SE 4 could have 4 GB of RAM and an A15 Bionic chip.

The official date of launch has not been set yet, but it is likely to happen in 2023 or 2024.

Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan

The price of the Apple iPhone SE 4 in Pakistan is likely to be Rs. 129,999/-

Apple iPhone SE 4 specifications

BuildOSIOS 15
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMeSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – A1662, A1723
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46(5200), 48, 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic – (5nm)
GPUApple GPU
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain12 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, OIS, stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSiri natural language commands and dictation, Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
BatteryCapacityLi-ion Non removable
– Fast battery charging

 

