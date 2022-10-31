Apple iPhone XS Max price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Apple has released iPhone XS Max, a fifth iPhone model.
  • It will use a brand-new processor called A12, which has never been utilized in a mobile device before.
  • The phone’s display will be identical to that of the other models, but the panel’s size will be larger.
Apple introduces iPhone XS Max, Apple has released a fifth model, simply called iPhone XS. Still, it’s not entirely apparent how many smartphones are succeeding, but this Apple iPhone XS Max is legit and it will get there in the end.

If this is the case, Samsung is in for some tough times because their products haven’t evolved one bit. The OLED screen of the Apple iPhone XS Max ensures that the phone’s display will be identical to that of the other iPhone XS models, but the panel’s size will be significantly larger.

It appears that they are trying a new tactic this time around; instead of offering only two variants, they are introducing a third option. Apple’s upcoming iPhone XS Max will use a brand-new processor called A12, which has never been utilized in a mobile device before.

As a result, the phone’s performance ratings will increase, and the Apple XS Max will undoubtedly be the winner in the smartphone market. We were told two years ago that Huawei will eventually surpass Apple in the smartphone market, but with the release of the iPhone XS Max, Apple is only going to make things harder for Huawei.

The latest version of iOS for the iPhone XS Max this year is another another indication of Apple’s commitment to pursuing technological excellence. This is especially true when compared to Android, whose operating system is notoriously heavy.

Apple iPhone XS Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone XS Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 167,499/-

Apple iPhone XS Max specs

BuildOSIOS 12
Dimensions157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm
Weight208 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby, Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTELTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetA12 Chipset Bionic
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1242 x 2688 Pixels (~456 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP,( f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), quad-LED (dual tone) flash
FeaturesPhase detection, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront/back glass + stainless steel frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Audio/video/photo editor, Document editor, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
BatteryCapacityLi-ion Non removable
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging

